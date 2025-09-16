49ers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 3
Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals.
49ers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: 49ers win (50.9%)
49ers vs Cardinals Point Spread
The 49ers are 1.5-point favorites against the Cardinals. The 49ers are -105 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -115 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.
49ers vs Cardinals Over/Under
A combined point total of 43.5 has been set for 49ers-Cardinals on Sept. 21, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
49ers vs Cardinals Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for 49ers vs. Cardinals reveal San Francisco as the favorite (-120) and Arizona as the underdog (+102) on the road.
49ers vs Cardinals Betting Trends
- San Francisco has covered the spread in every game this season.
- The 49ers are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- One 49ers game (out of two) has hit the over this year.
- The Cardinals have posted one win against the spread this season.
- One Cardinals game (out of two) has gone over the point total this season.
