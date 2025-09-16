49ers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 3

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals.

49ers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: 49ers win (50.9%)

49ers vs Cardinals Point Spread

The 49ers are 1.5-point favorites against the Cardinals. The 49ers are -105 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -115 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

49ers vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined point total of 43.5 has been set for 49ers-Cardinals on Sept. 21, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

49ers vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for 49ers vs. Cardinals reveal San Francisco as the favorite (-120) and Arizona as the underdog (+102) on the road.

49ers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

San Francisco has covered the spread in every game this season.

The 49ers are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One 49ers game (out of two) has hit the over this year.

The Cardinals have posted one win against the spread this season.

One Cardinals game (out of two) has gone over the point total this season.

49ers vs Cardinals Odds & Spread

