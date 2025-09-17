Louisville vs Bowling Green Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The Louisville Cardinals are among the college football teams in action on Saturday, up against the Bowling Green Falcons.

Louisville vs Bowling Green Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisville: (-4545) | Bowling Green: (+1600)

Louisville: (-4545) | Bowling Green: (+1600) Spread: Louisville: -26.5 (-120) | Bowling Green: +26.5 (-102)

Louisville: -26.5 (-120) | Bowling Green: +26.5 (-102) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Louisville vs Bowling Green Betting Trends

Louisville hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

Louisville has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 26.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of Louisville's two games this season has hit the over.

Bowling Green has posted two wins against the spread this season.

One Bowling Green game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.

Louisville vs Bowling Green Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (89.1%)

Louisville vs Bowling Green Point Spread

Louisville is favored by 26.5 points over Bowling Green. Louisville is -120 to cover the spread, with Bowling Green being -102.

Louisville vs Bowling Green Over/Under

A combined point total of 52.5 has been set for Louisville-Bowling Green on Sept. 20, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Louisville vs Bowling Green Moneyline

The Louisville vs Bowling Green moneyline has Louisville as a -4545 favorite, while Bowling Green is a +1600 underdog.

Louisville vs. Bowling Green Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Louisville 39.5 79 15.5 18 56.0 2 Bowling Green 23.0 92 18.0 51 50.5 3

Louisville vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Stadium: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

