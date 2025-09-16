Eagles vs Rams Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 3
The NFL's Sunday slate includes the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Los Angeles Rams.
Eagles vs Rams Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Eagles win (72%)
Eagles vs Rams Point Spread
The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites against the Rams. The Eagles are -102 to cover the spread, while the Rams are -120 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.
Eagles vs Rams Over/Under
Eagles versus Rams on Sept. 21 has an over/under of 44.5 points, with the over -112 and the under -108.
Eagles vs Rams Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Eagles vs. Rams reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-168) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+142) on the road.
Eagles vs Rams Betting Trends
- Philadelphia has posted one win against the spread this year.
- The Eagles are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this year.
- No Eagles game has hit the over this year.
- The Rams have won twice against the spread this year.
- One of the Rams' two games has gone over the point total.
Eagles vs Rams Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: PHI: (-168) | LAR: (+142)
- Spread: PHI: -3.5 (-102) | LAR: +3.5 (-120)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
