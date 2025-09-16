FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Eagles vs Rams Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Eagles vs Rams Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 3

The NFL's Sunday slate includes the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Los Angeles Rams.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Eagles vs Rams Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Eagles win (72%)

Eagles vs Rams Point Spread

The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites against the Rams. The Eagles are -102 to cover the spread, while the Rams are -120 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Eagles vs Rams Over/Under

Eagles versus Rams on Sept. 21 has an over/under of 44.5 points, with the over -112 and the under -108.

Eagles vs Rams Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Eagles vs. Rams reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-168) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+142) on the road.

Eagles vs Rams Betting Trends

  • Philadelphia has posted one win against the spread this year.
  • The Eagles are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this year.
  • No Eagles game has hit the over this year.
  • The Rams have won twice against the spread this year.
  • One of the Rams' two games has gone over the point total.

Check out even more in-depth Eagles vs. Rams analysis on FanDuel Research.

Eagles vs Rams Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: PHI: (-168) | LAR: (+142)
  • Spread: PHI: -3.5 (-102) | LAR: +3.5 (-120)
  • Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup