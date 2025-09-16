FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Jaguars vs Texans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive



The Sunday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NFL betting odds.

Jaguars vs Texans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Texans win (51.1%)

Jaguars vs Texans Point Spread

The Jaguars are 1.5-point favorites against the Texans. The Jaguars are -105 to cover the spread, while the Texans are -115 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Jaguars vs Texans Over/Under

A combined point total of 43.5 has been set for Jaguars-Texans on Sept. 21, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Jaguars vs Texans Moneyline

Houston is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Jacksonville is a -120 favorite on the road.

Jaguars vs Texans Betting Trends

  • Jacksonville has won once against the spread this season.
  • The Jaguars are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • One of the Jaguars' two games this season has gone over the point total.
  • The Texans haven't won a game against the spread this year.
  • Houston is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year.
  • No Texans game has hit the over this season.

Check out even more in-depth Jaguars vs. Texans analysis on FanDuel Research.

Jaguars vs Texans Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: JAX: (-120) | HOU: (+102)
  • Spread: JAX: -1.5 (-105) | HOU: +1.5 (-115)
  • Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

