Tennessee vs UAB Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

Tennessee vs UAB Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Tennessee Volunteers are up against the UAB Blazers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Tennessee vs UAB Odds & Spread

  • Moneyline: Tennessee: (N/A) | UAB: (N/A)
  • Spread: Tennessee: -39.5 (-110) | UAB: +39.5 (-110)
  • Total: 69.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tennessee vs UAB Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Tennessee is 3-0-0 this season.
  • Tennessee has covered every time (1-0) as a 39.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • Every Tennessee game has gone over the point total this season.
  • UAB has posted one win against the spread this year.
  • UAB and its opponent have yet to not hit the over this season.

Tennessee vs UAB Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Volunteers win (96.2%)

Tennessee vs UAB Point Spread

Tennessee is favored by 39.5 points over UAB. Tennessee is -110 to cover the spread, with UAB being -110.

Tennessee vs UAB Over/Under

Tennessee versus UAB on Sept. 20 has an over/under of 69.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Tennessee vs. UAB Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Tennessee52.7429.010953.53
UAB35.74736.012457.23

Tennessee vs. UAB Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
  • Game time: 12:45 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Stadium: Neyland Stadium

