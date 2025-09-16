Steelers vs Patriots Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 3

NFL action on Sunday includes the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the New England Patriots.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Steelers vs Patriots Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Steelers win (52.1%)

Steelers vs Patriots Point Spread

The Steelers are 1.5-point favorites against the Patriots. The Steelers are -115 to cover the spread, while the Patriots are -105 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Steelers vs Patriots Over/Under

An over/under of 44.5 has been set for Steelers-Patriots on Sept. 21, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Steelers vs Patriots Moneyline

New England is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -130 favorite despite being on the road.

Steelers vs Patriots Betting Trends

Pittsburgh is winless against the spread this season.

The Steelers don't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of the Steelers' two games have hit the over.

The Patriots have posted one win against the spread this year.

New England has covered every time (1-0) as a 1.5-point or greater underdog this year.

One Patriots game (out of two) has hit the over this year.

Check out even more in-depth Steelers vs. Patriots analysis on FanDuel Research.

Steelers vs Patriots Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-130) | NE: (+110)

PIT: (-130) | NE: (+110) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (-115) | NE: +1.5 (-105)

PIT: -1.5 (-115) | NE: +1.5 (-105) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

