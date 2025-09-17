Utah vs Texas Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The Utah Utes versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Utah vs Texas Tech Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Utah: (-146) | Texas Tech: (+122)

Utah: (-146) | Texas Tech: (+122) Spread: Utah: -2.5 (-122) | Texas Tech: +2.5 (100)

Utah: -2.5 (-122) | Texas Tech: +2.5 (100) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Utah vs Texas Tech Betting Trends

Against the spread, Utah is 3-0-0 this season.

Utah has yet to lose ATS (3-0) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Utah has had two games (out of three) go over the total this season.

Texas Tech is 3-0-0 against the spread this year.

Two Texas Tech games (of three) have hit the over this year.

Utah vs Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Utes win (55.8%)

Utah vs Texas Tech Point Spread

Texas Tech is the underdog by 2.5 points against Utah. Texas Tech is -122 to cover the spread, and Utah is +100.

Utah vs Texas Tech Over/Under

A combined point total of 57.5 has been set for Utah-Texas Tech on Sept. 20, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Utah vs Texas Tech Moneyline

The Utah vs Texas Tech moneyline has Utah as a -146 favorite, while Texas Tech is a +122 underdog.

Utah vs. Texas Tech Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Utah 45.7 12 8.3 10 49.5 3 Texas Tech 58.0 1 11.7 24 61.5 3

Utah vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

