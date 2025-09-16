Bears vs Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 3

On Sunday in the NFL, the Chicago Bears are up against the Dallas Cowboys.

Bears vs Cowboys Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bears win (58.3%)

Bears vs Cowboys Point Spread

The Bears are 1.5-point favorites against the Cowboys. The Bears are +100 to cover the spread, while the Cowboys are -122 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Bears vs Cowboys Over/Under

Bears versus Cowboys on Sept. 21 has an over/under of 50.5 points, with the over -104 and the under -118.

Bears vs Cowboys Moneyline

Dallas is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -110 favorite on the road.

Bears vs Cowboys Betting Trends

Chicago has no wins against the spread this year.

Two of the Bears' two games have hit the over.

The Cowboys have one win against the spread this year.

Dallas has covered every time (1-0) as a 1.5-point or greater underdog this season.

The Cowboys have had one game (out of two) go over the total this year.

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

