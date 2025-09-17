FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Wisconsin vs Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Wisconsin Badgers facing the Maryland Terrapins.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wisconsin vs Maryland Odds & Spread

  All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Wisconsin: (-360) | Maryland: (+280)
  • Spread: Wisconsin: -10.5 (-102) | Maryland: +10.5 (-120)
  • Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Wisconsin vs Maryland Betting Trends

  • Wisconsin hasn won once against the spread this year.
  • Wisconsin owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • Two of three Wisconsin games have hit the over this year.
  • Maryland has but one win versus the spread this season.
  • Maryland has had one game (of three) hit the over this year.

Wisconsin vs Maryland Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Badgers win (64.9%)

Wisconsin vs Maryland Point Spread

Maryland is an underdog by 10.5 points against Wisconsin. Maryland is -120 to cover the spread, and Wisconsin is -102.

Wisconsin vs Maryland Over/Under

The over/under for Wisconsin-Maryland on Sept. 20 is 44.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Wisconsin vs Maryland Moneyline

Maryland is the underdog, +280 on the moneyline, while Wisconsin is a -360 favorite.

Wisconsin vs. Maryland Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Wisconsin24.38616.04343.53
Maryland34.35011.02252.83

Wisconsin vs. Maryland Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC
  • Location: Madison, Wisconsin
  • Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

