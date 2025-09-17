Wisconsin vs Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Wisconsin Badgers facing the Maryland Terrapins.

Wisconsin vs Maryland Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Wisconsin: (-360) | Maryland: (+280)

Wisconsin: (-360) | Maryland: (+280) Spread: Wisconsin: -10.5 (-102) | Maryland: +10.5 (-120)

Wisconsin: -10.5 (-102) | Maryland: +10.5 (-120) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Wisconsin vs Maryland Betting Trends

Wisconsin hasn won once against the spread this year.

Wisconsin owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of three Wisconsin games have hit the over this year.

Maryland has but one win versus the spread this season.

Maryland has had one game (of three) hit the over this year.

Wisconsin vs Maryland Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Badgers win (64.9%)

Wisconsin vs Maryland Point Spread

Maryland is an underdog by 10.5 points against Wisconsin. Maryland is -120 to cover the spread, and Wisconsin is -102.

Wisconsin vs Maryland Over/Under

The over/under for Wisconsin-Maryland on Sept. 20 is 44.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Wisconsin vs Maryland Moneyline

Maryland is the underdog, +280 on the moneyline, while Wisconsin is a -360 favorite.

Wisconsin vs. Maryland Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Wisconsin 24.3 86 16.0 43 43.5 3 Maryland 34.3 50 11.0 22 52.8 3

Wisconsin vs. Maryland Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium

