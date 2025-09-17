Wisconsin vs Maryland Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Wisconsin Badgers facing the Maryland Terrapins.
Wisconsin vs Maryland Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Wisconsin: (-360) | Maryland: (+280)
- Spread: Wisconsin: -10.5 (-102) | Maryland: +10.5 (-120)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Wisconsin vs Maryland Betting Trends
- Wisconsin hasn won once against the spread this year.
- Wisconsin owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Two of three Wisconsin games have hit the over this year.
- Maryland has but one win versus the spread this season.
- Maryland has had one game (of three) hit the over this year.
Wisconsin vs Maryland Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Badgers win (64.9%)
Wisconsin vs Maryland Point Spread
Maryland is an underdog by 10.5 points against Wisconsin. Maryland is -120 to cover the spread, and Wisconsin is -102.
Wisconsin vs Maryland Over/Under
The over/under for Wisconsin-Maryland on Sept. 20 is 44.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.
Wisconsin vs Maryland Moneyline
Maryland is the underdog, +280 on the moneyline, while Wisconsin is a -360 favorite.
Wisconsin vs. Maryland Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Wisconsin
|24.3
|86
|16.0
|43
|43.5
|3
|Maryland
|34.3
|50
|11.0
|22
|52.8
|3
Wisconsin vs. Maryland Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NBC
- Location: Madison, Wisconsin
- Stadium: Camp Randall Stadium
