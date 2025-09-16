Commanders vs Raiders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 3

The Washington Commanders versus the Las Vegas Raiders is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Commanders vs Raiders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Commanders win (81.2%)

Commanders vs Raiders Point Spread

The Commanders are 3.5-point favorites against the Raiders. The Commanders are -110 to cover the spread, while the Raiders are -110 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Commanders vs Raiders Over/Under

Commanders versus Raiders on Sept. 21 has an over/under of 44.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Commanders vs Raiders Moneyline

Washington is the favorite, -186 on the moneyline, while Las Vegas is a +156 underdog on the road.

Commanders vs Raiders Betting Trends

Washington has one win against the spread this year.

The Commanders have covered every time (1-0) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

None of the Commanders' two games has hit the over this season.

The Raiders have one win against the spread this year.

Las Vegas is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season.

No Raiders game has hit the over this year.

Commanders vs Raiders Odds & Spread

Moneyline: WAS: (-186) | LV: (+156)

WAS: (-186) | LV: (+156) Spread: WAS: -3.5 (-110) | LV: +3.5 (-110)

WAS: -3.5 (-110) | LV: +3.5 (-110) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

