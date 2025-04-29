Dynasty Fantasy Football: Post-Draft Rookie Rankings for 2025

For most fantasy football leagues, the season ended months ago.

For some, the fun is largely just beginning. "Dynasty" or "keeper" fantasy football leagues are becoming more popular as NFL fans shift to a year-long, macro outlook of the league by retaining their favorites stars and players every year.

The most important aspect of these leagues is the yearly rookie draft. You'll cut a few underperformers from the roster to make room for incoming rookies as the potential stars of tomorrow. Just last season, teams could have gone from the bottom of the league to the top with selections of Jayden Daniels, Bucky Irving, or Ladd McConkey.

With the 2025 NFL Draft having come and gone, we know where this year's top rookie prospects are settled and where their draft capital was exercised. That's more than half the battle. Now, which ones do we prioritize when we're on the clock early? Who are potential hidden gems late? Let's dive in.

Note: These rankings are for half-PPR "superflex" or two-quarterback leagues, emphasizing the quarterback position.

Post-Draft 2025 Dynasty Rookie Rankings

1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

With a rare marriage of opportunity and ability at the position in dynasty rookie drafts, Ashton Jeanty is the no-doubt top pick.

Jeanty fills an abyss at running back for the Las Vegas Raiders that made them numberFire's worst schedule-adjusted rushing offense a year ago. They'll be an improved offense overall with Geno Smith providing stability at quarterback, too.

He'll step into an every-down role in 2025 and shouldn't be far from the first running back taken in standard fantasy football leagues, too. If you need a running back at the 1.01, this is a dream landing spot.

2. Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

At least in 2025, the Los Angeles Chargers should have a better offense than Vegas.

It's tempting to take Omarion Hampton now for that reason, but Jeanty's a better prospect. Hampton should still get the lion's share of opportunities ahead of Najee Harris behind one of the NFL's best offensive lines. Justin Herbert isn't too shabby, either.

Jim Harbaugh's run-first philosophy sent J.K. Dobbins over 1,000 scrimmage yards last year, so a young, exciting prospect should thrive. It's a statement how they feel about Hampton that they used a first-round pick on him.

3. Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars shipped off two first-rounders and a second for the chance to draft Travis Hunter. I might be underselling him at No. 3.

I said in the pre-draft process that you just don't pass on a guy who could be football's Shohei Ohtani. In dynasty leagues, there are concerns, though. What will his offense-to-defense ratio look like? He also won't be the team's WR1 with Brian Thomas Jr. in the fold. I could see him falling in some drafts for this reason.

Once you get past two obvious choices at running back, betting on Hunter's generational talent is the clear next-best option -- unless you need a quarterback.

4. Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans

This was a great landing spot for the draft's best QB.

Cam Ward steps under center for the Tennessee Titans, who have a lot going for them. Brian Callahan is a well-regarded playcaller, the offensive line is revamped, and they've got a strong 1-2 punch at running back. Ward will also have Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett to lead a group of wideouts with several young names that could emerge.

Though not the true dual-threat QB craved in fantasy football, Ward makes enough plays with his feet to add value at times. Think C.J. Stroud.

He could go as high as the 1.01 if the team picking there is in shambles at QB. While he is worthy of that, I'd try to trade that valuable pick to another team picking in a position where Ward will still be available.

5. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

I've never understood what fantasy analysts think Jaylen Warren can be.

Warren's per-touch metrics are awesome, but he's 5'8", and reports indicate the Pittsburgh Steelers are not re-signing him after 2025. They drafted Kaleb Johnson to be the every-down grinder that Najee Harris was supposed to be. Johnson posted 1,537 rushing yards at Iowa last year and can deliver.

He should be a top-five pick in this weak draft for his immediate goal-line role in an offense that will likely improve if Aaron Rodgers does indeed sign in Pittsburgh after all.

6. Matthew Golden, WR, Green Bay Packers

This class' WR1 debate is intriguing, but I'm going with Matthew Golden.

That's a product of trusting Jordan Love and hypothesizing that the Green Bay Packers' frustrating rotation was due to their quality of options. Golden was their first WR taken in Round 1 since 2002, showing how badly they wanted to add an outside weapon to Jayden Reed.

Golden was my top-ranked receiver entering the draft, and I also think he got the best landing spot of those drafted in the first round. This was an easy choice even if his draft capital lags behind others.

7. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers

Most will have Tetairoa McMillan at the top after he was chosen eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers.

There's no doubt Bryce Young needs a top target, but Xavier Legette is a former first-round pick himself, and Adam Thielen was their leading receiver last year. Ranked 45th on my board entering the draft, I'm not sure McMillan is the player to dwarf them.

Plus, while Young's relative breakout to end 2025 was encouraging, he's still yet to top 2,500 passing yards in a season. The ceiling for T-Mac might be higher than Golden's, but the floor is much, much lower.

8. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns

It was a bit surprising that the Cleveland Browns took Quinshon Judkins within the first few picks of Round 2.

Cleveland selected two backs in this class to pair with Jerome Ford, implying that Nick Chubb is likely not returning. He's a free agent right now.

As my RB2 in the class, Judkins has dominated college football since he stepped on campus, and he's now got a path to immediate carries and goal-line work behind a competent offensive line that was just ravaged by injury last year.

The Browns' messy QB situation implies they should pound the rock in 2025, too.

9. RJ Harvey, RB, Denver Broncos

Pegged as a sleeper before the draft, RJ Harvey woke everyone up as a second-round pick in 2025. That was way earlier than expected.

The Denver Broncos clearly believe in the 5'7" running back, and they definitely needed one. Javonte Williams left in free agency, leaving Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin as the incumbents for Harvey to battle.

There's some risk that Estime gets goal-line touches, McLaughlin gets third downs, and Harvey is just productive between the 20s. Plus, Sean Payton's usage rates are never reliable.

However, if the UCF star is ready for primetime, he could eat up a ton of carries in this improving Denver offense.

10. Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts

Four spots of draft capital aren't enough for me to push Tyler Warren behind Colston Loveland as this class' TE1.

Outside of quarterback, Warren's situation is much better. The Indianapolis Colts don't have a star or former top-10 pick at WR, and Warren is the unquestioned starter out of the gate for a Colts team that got just 39 catches from tight ends last year.

This season could be a bit bumpy with Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, but the latter could still make him worth starting. Warren is an ideal investment for a contender that can wait and benefit from Indianapolis' projected upgrade at quarterback in 2026.

11. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots

You must ask yourself one question to rank TreVeyon Henderson. How would you feel about Jahmyr Gibbs if the Detroit Lions' offense was average?

Henderson is an explosive, smaller back that is great in pass protection. He'll be the "lightning" to Rhamondre Stevenson's "thunder" and likely usurp the bruiser in key spots. However, after battling durability issues in college, he projects for just a 12-to-15-touch, complimentary role in the NFL.

That's still a fine one for an outstanding player next to rising quarterback Drake Maye. There's just too much projection in Foxboro to rank him as a top-five RB in this rookie class.

12. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Similar to Warren, Emeka Egbuka is another building block for a playoff team in this format.

He's obviously got extreme competition for early work with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the 19th overall pick is clearly held in high regard to replace Mike Evans and Chris Godwin down the road.

Some view Egbuka as the "safest" wideout in the class from a technical perspective. I just don't see the upside. He never broke 1,200 receiving yards despite four seasons in college and worked an 81.1% slot rate last year.

This wideout-friendly system should get the best out of him, but I don't see a Brian Thomas-like of eruption as a rookie from him at the end of the first round.

13. Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants

If there's a wild card in rookie drafts, it's Jaxson Dart.

More than one team in a superflex league could probably use a quarterback, but the New York Giants' current QB3 may not contribute much in 2025. Will Dart play if things go sideways? How will he transition from a collegiate Lane Kiffin offense at Ole Miss? Who will be his next coach if Brian Daboll gets canned?

There are a lot of questions, but Dart's age and experience are similar to a ton of successful quarterbacks in Jim Sannes' analytical model. A rebuilding team at the 2.01 or 2.02 seems like a great fit.

14. Colston Loveland, TE, Chicago Bears

I deep dove Colston Loveland again after the draft because I don't want to be loud wrong.

I ranked Loveland 58th on my board entering the draft, but went 10th to the Chicago Bears. That choice, and draft capital, matters.

There's no doubt Loveland is an elite athlete for the receiving portion of tight end that regularly creates separation downfield. He'll do that better than Cole Kmet in an offense desperate for a big-time playmaker.

However, his blocking skills will limit early-down usage and change which matchups he gets in the league.

The arrow is undoubtedly up on Chicago's offense, and Loveland could be a huge part of that. I can't blame anyone who think he's the TE1 in the class as draft capital suggests, but I've planted my flag too deeply to pivot now.

15. Tre Harris, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers went to the grocery store and got exactly what was on the list.

Tre Harris is a big-bodied, physical boundary wideout who had the best yards per route run (5.12 YPRR) of any FBS player ever to see 200-plus targets in his senior season. He was my second-best receiver in the class and went to a perfect spot.

He'll compliment Ladd McConkey in an offense without any other significant pass-catchers -- even if it does skew toward the run. Justin Herbert and the Bolts' offensive line doesn't hurt the argument.

Personally, I prefer his talent to McMillan, Egbuka, and Loveland. There are just questions for most -- like a lengthy injury history and coming from the same system as Dart.

16. Luther Burden III, WR, Chicago Bears

I wasn't kind to Bears fans in my 2025 NFL Draft grades. This was another head-scratcher.

I get the appeal of adding a talent like Luther Burden III inside, but that's also where Loveland will have to play, no? Burden's character concerns also were an intriguing choice when D.J. Moore has been moody at times and 2024 first-round pick Rome Odunze had a poor rookie year.

Despite elite after-the-catch skills, Burden's production took a big step back in 2024 at Missouri to fall from the potential WR1 of the class to the second round.

He'll join a deep hierarchy in Chicago where a rising tide could lift all ships -- or Caleb Williams sinks them entirely.

17. Jayden Higgins, WR, Houston Texans

Stunningly, the Houston Texans reunited Iowa State's top wideout prospects on Day 2 of the draft.

Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel now join Nico Collins in H-Town's new-look receiver room. Now, we'll have a perilous choice of which to prioritize in rookie drafts. Higgins went in the second round compared to Noel in the third, but C.J. Stroud always had a great rapport with a smaller Tank Dell in what should be Noel's new role.

Collins will clearly still operate as this team's top guy, and Higgins and Noel will cannibalize each other to an extent just as they did at ISU. Dell and John Metchie III remain in the fold, too.

Even Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow have yet to sustain three elite fantasy options at once, so Higgins or Noel is an important question to get right if you have the misfortune of this choice at the end of Round 2.

18. Kyle Williams, WR, New England Patriots

At this point in the draft, I'm shooting for upside in a situation with extreme variance.

We struck out with the New England Patriots last year as Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker both flopped. However, Josh McDaniels returning plus massive improvements to the team's offensive line this week should help this offense get back on track.

Polk, Baker, and Demario Douglas welcomed Kyle Williams to the mix in a situation behind Stefon Diggs that may not be clear until the regular season. It's plausible that the rookie's elite separation skills and 4.40 40-yard dash could lead to a new WR2 in Foxboro.

Whoever emerges as Drake Maye's go-to guy should be a fantasy goldmine. In a weak draft, is a late second too much to risk that it could be Williams?

19. Jaydon Blue, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Truthfully, I didn't even have Jaydon Blue ranked in my top-15 running backs. This class was generational, though.

However, Blue secured one of the best spots on the board for an incoming rookie. He could exit training camp at the Dallas Cowboys' RB1 given that his competition for the job are two veterans that were unproductive in 2024: Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders.

Blue's 5'9" frame and 4.38 40-yard dash suggest more of a "change-of-pace burner" than featured back, but Dallas might have no choice. If you're a contender drafting at the end of Round 2 and hoping to secure depth that could immediately contribute, I think it's worth it to reach for him in lieu of a few backs that might have a brighter long-term outlook.

20. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Cleveland Browns

Did I inflate Shedeur Sanders a couple of spots just to talk about him? Perhaps.

It's important to discuss the most interesting third-round pick in the history of dynasty fantasy football. Personality concerns saw Sanders, 9th overall on my board and top 40 on most others, slide to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, he ended up with a team that doesn't have an entrenched starting quarterback. If those evaluations are correct, Sanders might exit camp as the team's QB1.

That would be the 100th-percentile outcome, though. In an open competition, Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco should be a betting favorite for the job, and Dillon Gabriel was picked well ahead of Sanders in this same draft. Some speculate that the Browns ownership forced Andrew Berry's hand to choose the polarizing prospect.

If Sanders entered this exact situation as the team's second-round pick, he'd be a top-12 prospect in rookie drafts. Bumping him down at least a round beyond that just because of how odd his draft circumstances were seems rash.

I've mused that he's an ideal fit in Kevin Stefanski's offense. Your personal evaluation of his talent level determines if he's a steal or a pass.

Full Rankings

Rank Player Position Team Positional Rank 1 Ashton Jeanty RB LV RB1 2 Omarion Hampton RB LAC RB2 3 Travis Hunter WR/CB JAX WR1 4 Cam Ward QB TEN QB1 5 Kaleb Johnson RB PIT RB3 6 Matthew Golden WR GB WR2 7 Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR WR3 View Full Table ChevronDown

