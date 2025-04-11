2025 NFL Draft Sleepers: Deep Defensive Line and Running Back Classes Lead the Way

While the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft often take the headlines, prospects projected to be selected on day three between rounds four to seven should not be slept on. Quality NFL starters are found in day three of the draft every year.

With several deep position groups in the 2025 NFL Draft, more starters should fall between the 103rd pick to Mr. Irrelevant at 257th. These players won't appear on most big boards, including our Austin Swaim's top-100 players in his 2025 NFL Draft Big Board. Let's look at five 2025 NFL Draft sleepers who should provide terrific value on day three of the draft.

2025 NFL Draft Sleepers

Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas

This is one of the deepest defensive line classes from top to bottom that we've seen in years. Of course, that means good value throughout the entire draft. Take your pick for defensive linemen on day three; several players could certainly become solid starters or rotational pieces, including C.J. West of Indiana and Saivion Jones of LSU.

Among late-round defensive line prospects, Vernon Broughton of Texas is my favorite. Franky, he felt underrated even in college. Alfred Collins and Colin Simmons took the headlines for the Longhorns. Meanwhile, Broughton provided steady play in the interior, earning a 86.1 player grade from Pro Football Focus in 2024.

While his 39 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, and 4.0 sacks were far from flashy, eating blocks in the run game is where Broughton shined. He earned a 79.0 PFF rush defense grade and flashed potential as a 3-technique rusher by logging 26 hurries. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com highlighted Broughton's "first-step quickness" providing potential as a 3-technique rusher along with the ability to anchor against the run.

Overall, this feels like an older prospect at 23 years old who could contribute out of the gate. He has an ideal frame at 6-foot-5, 311 pounds paired with the potential to become a solid NFL starter. Broughton is tracking for the fourth round when ranked 126th by NFL Mock Draft Database's 2025 Consensus Big Board.

Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

The wide receiver class feels like one of the weakest positions of the 2025 draft. However, this doesn't mean there's no value to be had in the later rounds. Tory Horton is 106th on NFL Mock Draft Database's 2025 Consensus Big Board. Horton selected as an early fourth round prospect could be a bargain.

While he appeared in only six games while producing a measly 353 receiving yards in 2024, Horton logged over 1,100 receiving yards in 2022 and 2023. He produced some exciting results at the combine, including a 4.41-second 40-yard dash. This goes hand-in-hand with his ability to quickly get in and out of breaks. NFL Draft Buzz also circled his exceptional hands and elite route tempo as more strengths.

In the ideal offense, Horton has the makings of a productive third target with the ability to play on the perimeter and slot.

R.J. Harvey, RB, UCF

Any other year, R.J. Harvey would probably firmly fall in the second or third rounds. However, this elite running back class will likely cause several exceptional prospects to fall to the fourth and fifth rounds.

Harvey's stats from 2023 and 2024 alone turns heads. Following 1,416 rushing yards, 238 receiving yards, and 17 total touchdowns in 2023, Harvey improved his stats to 1,577 rushing yards, 267 receiving yards, and 25 total touchdowns (!!) in 2025. He touts the third-highest production score from NFL.com in this running back class.

He's a tad undersized at 5-foot-8, 205 pounds and is limited as a receiver. This will likely limit Harvey from becoming an every down tailback, but this is quickly fading in the modern NFL anyways. As a pure rusher, Harvey is exceptional thanks to impressive contact balance and strength. His leg drive was highlighted by an absurd 10'7" broad jump, and his 4.41 40-yard dash time was probably quicker than most expected.

As an early-down running back, Harvey has the chance to carve out a role, providing exceptional value despite ranking 119th on the consensus big board.

Logan Brown, OT, Kansas

Coming out of high school, Logan Brown was ranked as the best offensive tackle and seventh-best prospect by 24/7 Sports in the 2019 class. His college career didn't get off to a great start as he transferred from Wisconsin to Kansas.

The 2024 season was Brown's first season as a full-time starter, suggesting plenty of risk with this prospect. The measurables are certainly there with Brown standing a 6'6", 311 pounds while ranking sixth among offensive tackles in NFL.com's athleticism score. He's shown impressive quickness and mobility in his large frame, but as you probably guessed, Brown was inconsistent with little experience.

This is certainly a developmental prospect. He has little experience under his belt, but his athleticism and frame is worth a risk. Brown showed flashes in 2024 while earning a solid 82.5 PFF player grade. Getting Brown's level of athleticism could be a steal considering his ranking on the consensus big board (160th).

Cody Simon, LB, Ohio State

Following likely first-rounder Jihaad Campbell, there's a steep drop off at linebacker. Carson Schwesinger of UCLA, Demetrius Knight of South Carolina, and Chris Paul Jr. of Ole Miss are the prospects viewed as second-day picks. After the top four, we have a large group of linebacker prospects expected to go on the third day. Many of these players are viewed as 1A and 1B. The reigning national champions' leading tackler from 2024, Cody Simon, is one of those players by ranking 184th in the consensus big board.

Simon's 112 tackles alone were impressive paired with an 87.7 PFF player grade. He provided consistent tackling paired with exceptional elusiveness to get around blocks. While Simon isn't known for taking blocks head on, he proved his slip tackling was more than effective.

He was a great special teamer at Ohio State, as well, providing teams with a good special team player at the very least. Simon seems likely to begin his career on special teams with the chance to development into a starter. He simply has a knack for getting around blocks and excelled in the run game a season ago with a 90.6 PFF rush defense grade.

