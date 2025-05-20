Dynasty Fantasy Football: Post-Draft Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings for 2025

For most fantasy football leagues, the season ended months ago.

For some, the fun is largely just beginning. "Dynasty" or "keeper" fantasy football leagues are becoming more popular as NFL fans shift to a year-long, macro outlook of the league by retaining their favorites stars and players every year.

The most important aspect of these leagues is the yearly rookie draft. You'll cut a few underperformers from the roster to make room for incoming rookies as the potential stars of tomorrow. Just last season, teams could have gone from the bottom of the league to the top with selections of Jayden Daniels, Bucky Irving, or Ladd McConkey.

With the 2025 NFL Draft having come and gone, we know where this year's top rookie prospects are settled and where their draft capital was exercised. That's more than half the battle.

This year's wide receiver class was not billed with much hype behind a two-way superstar. Landing spots for some of my favorite prospects made it even trickier. How should we force rank our choices?

Note: These rankings and projected rounds are for 12-team, half-PPR "superflex" or two-quarterback leagues, emphasizing the quarterback position. Positionally mixed post-draft rookie dynasty rankings are also available.

Post-Draft 2025 Dynasty Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings

1. Travis Hunter, Jaguars

Projected Round: Early 1st

As I said in the pre-draft process as a prospect, just bet on special and unique.

No one thought Shohei Ohtani would regularly encroach MLB's home run lead as a two-way star. Some are just gifted enough to do special things, and that's Travis Hunter. The Jacksonville Jaguars even traded next year's first-round pick to nab the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner.

The draft capital investment -- and Hunter's personality -- imply the main focus of his pro career will likely be offense. That's good for fantasy. I thought 1.01 considerations were fine until he landed in Jacksonville, where he'll always have to compete with 22-year-old Brian Thomas Jr. for targets from what is a pedestrian QB situation at present.

2. Matthew Golden, Packers

Projected Round: Late 1st or Early 2nd

The Green Bay Packers hadn't drafted a wide receiver in the first round since 2002 before Matthew Golden. You don't think he'll get every chance to be Green Bay's top guy?

Jayden Reed's agent made pretty obnoxious waves about Golden's selection for a slot guy with a 62.4% snap rate last year. On the boundary, the former Texas Longhorns wideout might finally put to rest what's been a clunky, unpredictable timeshare. His 4.30-second 40-yard dash lit up the combine, and he rose to the occasion with 97.6 receiving yards per game against Texas' five opponents that made the College Football Playoff.

Excluding the positionless Hunter, Golden was my No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the draft. He was also WR1 for The Ringer's Todd McShay. The fact he went to a destination with an emerging young QB (Jordan Love) and without much entrenched receiving talent -- especially on the boundary -- is phenomenal.

3. Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers

Projected Round: Early-to-Mid 1st

Some things in life just work out for you.

I've been lower on Tetairoa McMillan than most this entire process, ranking him 45th overall on my pre-draft board. As expected, McMillan still ends up going in the top 10, and it's to the Carolina Panthers, which is a pretty volatile spot.

Don't get me wrong, I see the appeal of the fluidity with which he moves at 6'5" -- and the massive catch radius. However, putting pen to paper, T-Mac failed to eclipse 80 receiving yards against any of the Big 12's top-four passing defenses. Travis Hunter locked him down to 5 catches for 33 yards. It's a concern from a weaker conference.

Plus, there are stray character whispers here and there. Bryce Young could have nabbed his WR1 of the future this offseason, or McMillan could blend into the background of a hit-and-miss passing game like Xavier Legette largely did.

Considering he's going top five in most rookie drafts, I'll let a leaguemate deal with him.

4. Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers

Projected Round: Late 1st

There are two sides to Emeka Egbuka's landing spot.

Obviously, Egbuka's rookie contributions might be limited with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin still in the fold as excellent players. Both are aging and missed time a year ago, though. That signals Egbuka and Jalen McMillan are puzzle pieces for life after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' star duo.

I actually see Tampa Bay's selection as a positive sign for Egbuka given their proficiency at selecting receivers in the top-three rounds historically. I was lower on Egbuka because of an 81.1% slot rate last season for a loaded Ohio State Buckeyes squad, but everyone in this situation insists he can do more.

Egbuka is an ideal late first-rounder for a contender. He might marinate in 2025 and, then, fully enter what has been a fruitful passing game in 2026 as Godwin departs for free agency.

5. Tre Harris, Chargers

Projected Round: Early-to-Mid 2nd

I had a first-round grade on Tre Harris. A second-round selection wasn't a terrible outcome for it.

The Los Angeles Chargers made that selection, putting to bed the reliability concerns of both Quentin Johnston and the departing Josh Palmer on the outside. Ladd McConkey now has a running mate after a stellar rookie season.

Harris was the first Power 4 player ever to post at least 5.00 yards per route run (YPRR) with over 200 routes as a sample. He dominated for the Mississippi Rebels, and injury concerns plus a slow 40-yard dash (4.54 seconds) are probably what dropped him to the second.

L.A. will never chuck it around the yard under Jim Harbaugh, but the 6'2" target is a great red zone option and does his best work after the catch.

6. Luther Burden III, Bears

Projected Round: Early-to-Mid 2nd

You've really got to believe in Luther Burden III or Ben Johnson to make this dynasty selection.

All of a sudden, Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson's Chicago Bears have plenty of options at skill positions after adding Burden and first-round pick Colston Loveland to D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet. When in Detroit, Johnson's offense also lived in the top 10 of rush rate over expectation, limiting chances for all if he plans on bringing that approach.

Once considered the plausible WR1 in this draft class, Burden had a disappointing 2024 campaign with the Missouri Tigers that saw his receiving yardage (676) drop considerably from 1,221 the year prior. Miami Dolphins UDFA Theo Wease Jr. (884 yards) actually outgained him at Mizzou last year.

It was a poor season that parlayed into what I consider to be a poor landing spot. Perhaps a rising tide will lift all ships in Chitown, but I have a hard time forming exciting expectations for Burden's rookie season.

7. Jayden Higgins, Texans

Projected Round: Mid 2nd

The Houston Texans' Day 2 wide receiver selections will likely be notorious no matter the outcome.

Houston reunited Iowa State Cyclones wideouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel on their own roster, forming a strong trio for 2025 with Nico Collins (3.07 YPRR last season) as their quarterback, C.J. Stroud, looks to bust free from a sophomore slump.

With much higher draft capital, Higgins is the obvious priority. He's more of a boundary, downfield playmaker who pulled in 1,183 yards and 9 touchdowns at ISU last season. At his size, Higgins' 4.47 40-yard dash was brisk.

While Stroud's previous rapport with slot wideouts could make selecting Higgins over Noel look really ugly down the road, I have no choice but to rank Higgins higher in rookie drafts. In addition to coming off the board first, Higgins (36th) was higher in my rankings than Noel (42nd) before the draft.

8. Kyle Williams, Patriots

Projected Round: Late 2nd to Early 3rd

If you're in a mode to change the landscape of your league this season, Kyle Williams is the highest-upside dart at 2025 production you'll find in this range of the draft.

That's because we have zero idea how the New England Patriots' pass-catching situation will look behind Stefon Diggs. Demario Douglas, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Kayshon Boutte are all young weapons who have had their moments but also zero previous connection to the team's new coaches, Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels.

Williams, at the very least, does. He was selected 69th overall as a near-second-round pick by the duo. The 5'11" playmaker is lauded for his get-off ability and downfield speed from his time with the Washington State Cougars.

Whoever ends up earning Drake Maye's trust will be valuable in fantasy, and this is a low acquisition cost to find out if it's Williams.

9. Jack Bech, Raiders

Projected Round: Mid-to-Late 2nd

Jack Bech could be a classic "opportunity" guy with a safe floor from his selection.

It was stunning to see Bech, a hero at the Senior Bowl, come off the board in Round 2, but the Las Vegas Raiders made a weekend out of reaching in spots for high-character players.

The concerns for him contributing at a high level in the NFL are obvious, though. He managed just a 20.5% target share, one of the most transitive stats to NFL success, in a weaker conference with the TCU Horned Frogs last season. Bech didn't run a 40-yard-dash despite the top question of mine, from tape, being downfield speed.

Geno Smith is a massive upgrade at quarterback for Vegas, and Bech should slot into their third-most targets behind Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers. That's just okay in a run-first offense despite likely getting plenty of snaps.

Scouts laud Bech's ball skills and mental fortitude, and I see that, too. I just preferred that package as a third-to-fourth-round dart than someone expected to contribute on the outside right away.

10. Jaylin Noel, Texans

Projected Round: Late 2nd or Early 3rd

Higgins' case is a bit more straightforward than Jaylin Noel's. Here's the opposite situation of Bech.

As mentioned via my previous pre-draft rankings, I love the player. Noel's blazing 4.39 40-yard dash also shows on tape with electric separation. Some catch concerns aren't ideal for a 5'10" slot guy, but dynamic is an appropriate word.

If he ended up in Vegas, I'd have been all about Noel with no hesitations. However, in Houston, Collins and Higgins aren't the only obstacles to targets. Does the slot role go back to Tank Dell when he's healthy? Does former second-rounder John Metchie III start as the incumbent in the slot for now?

Ideally, I don't want to pair him with Higgins in the same league, but if I miss out on the bigger body, this isn't a bad consolation prize.

Frankly, it's easy to see his talent winning a key role early and exploding in his rookie campaign. The existing chemistry with Higgins should help both see the field.

11. Tory Horton, Seahawks

Projected Round: Late 3rd to Mid 4th

As mentioned in my 2025 dynasty rookie draft sleepers, I think the fantasy community is underselling Tory Horton's potential to make an immediate impact.

After failing to retain D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, I expected the Seattle Seahawks to select multiple receivers this year. They didn't nab one until the 166th pick, which was Horton. One of the best opportunity spots met my WR12 overall in the class.

At 6'3", Horton is a boundary receiver that can also play inside, and he had a solid combine effort. Breaking out as a sophomore, he posted back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons with the Colorado State Rams before a season-ending injury in 2024.

Without it, I'm pretty certain he's a Day 2 pick. I think it's why Seattle waited, and Horton could make an imprint early with just an oft-injured Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling stopping him from becoming the team's secondary target behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

12. Elic Ayomanor, Titans

Projected Round: Early-to-Mid 3rd

I adored Elic Ayomanor throughout the pre-draft process, and he ended up in a really great position despite a slide.

Ayomanor's rise to fame was dropping 294 yards on Travis Hunter's dome in 2023, but he had other successful Saturdays as the Stanford Cardinal's WR1. Ayomanor's 2024 target share (32.7%) was great despite quarterback play that was the opposite. He was the wideout I most wish transferred before the season.

There were plenty of drop concerns and questions about ball skills from Ayomanor's non-Colorado Buffaloes tape, which is why I think he fell to the fourth round. He wasn't even the first wideout the Tennessee Titans took, but with significantly more polish in his routes than Chimere Dike, he's expected to start in Nashville.

The Canadian is an interesting intersection of talent and ability -- especially if he forms a connection with fellow rookie Cam Ward.

13. Pat Bryant, Broncos

Projected Round: Late 3rd

It's hard to question Sean Payton's mastery of offense, so I might have whiffed on Pat Bryant in the pre-draft process.

Bryant averaged 18.2 yards per reception for an Illinois Fighting Illini passing game that wasn't stellar, but he didn't even draw more targets (78) than Raiders UDFA Zakhari Franklin (86) in his own offense. His length and contested-catch ability are two strengths that allowed for, amazingly, three different game-winning touchdowns in 2024.

The vision behind a third-round selection by Payton's Denver Broncos is obvious. He shares a ton of strengths and weaknesses with Michael Thomas, who Payton turned into a Pro Bowl wideout before debilitating injuries.

Opportunity in Denver is pretty open behind Courtland Sutton. I'm worried about Bryant's playmaking ability after a 4.61 40-yard dash, but believers could be rewarded handsomely this late in the rookie draft.

14. Jalen Royals, Chiefs

Projected Round: Early 3rd

After years of whiffs at skill positions, the Kansas City Chiefs are on a heater that they may have extended with Jalen Royals.

Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy are entrenched as top options for Patrick Mahomes, but as Travis Kelce looks to be progressing through the rinse cycle, there is still an opportunity for someone to join them. Royals, my WR11 and 100th-ranked overall player before the draft, slipped to K.C. in the fifth round.

Just like the aforementioned Mountain West stud wideout, Royals' 2024 ended prematurely due to a foot injury. But, at 6'0", he had 834 receiving yards in just seven games for the Utah State Aggies last year. He's an explosive downfield difference-maker that shrugged off injury concerns with a 4.42-second 40 in Indianapolis.

I don't think the Chiefs entered the draft with a plan to upgrade JuJu Smith-Schuster, but opportunity knocked as Royals tumbled to Day 3.

15. Tai Felton, Vikings

Projected Round: Early 4th

Here's the most painful landing spot thus far.

Tai Felton was my WR9 and 82nd-ranked player. The former Maryland Terrapins standout commanded 11.8 targets per game (30.1% share) and delivered 96 catches and 1,124 yards on them despite atrocious passing efficiency for the rest of his offense.

At 6'2" but just 181 pounds, the slender wideout is a vertical threat on the boundary with crafty comebacks and stop-and-go routes.

He'll also go fourth round or later in most rookie drafts, so what's the problem? The Minnesota Vikings took him in the third round, burying him entirely beneath Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson. Rats.

With no immediate path to playing time, Felton might be a roster-clogger despite what I believe to be solid ability. Jalen Nailor hasn't even gotten a real chance to build on decent moments with the team.

Selecting Felton is a total dart that weird stuff happens to Minnesota's existing hierarchy.

Honorable Mentions

Those 15 wide receivers represent the top of the class for me, but 16 more wideouts were selected in the 2025 draft. Here are a few of my favorite potential undrafted options.

Chimere Dike (Titans) Dike's blazing 4.30-second 40-yard dash was going turn heads. Tennessee started the fourth round taking a chance on his upside, and quick development could mean quick opportunity in an uncertain Titans WR room.

Jaylin Lane (Commanders) Apologies to the Luke McCaffrey hive. LMC and Lane will likely battle for the Washington Commanders' slot role in 2025. The former Virginia Tech Hokies target didn't get many chances to show what he could do in college in VaTech's run-heavy scheme (57.0% rush rate).

LaJohntay Wester (Ravens) Three other former Buffs got drafted at wideout besides Travis Hunter, and speedster LaJohntay Wester is my favorite. Quietly, Wester posted 1,168 yards in 2023 for the Florida Atlantic Owls before transferring into CU's crowded room. He's got game-changing ability with the ball in his hands.

Ricky White IV (Seahawks) The UNLV Rebels' 64.7% rush rate in 2024 often kept White IV as a blocker, but he led FBS in target share (44.9%) last year and averaged 12.2 yards per catch. He's another intriguing name on a Seahawks depth chart that would welcome a breakout rookie wide receiver.

Nick Nash (Falcons) Nash has the chance to make a lot of scouts look dumb. The undrafted free agent led all of FBS in catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns with the San Jose State Spartans in 2024. His 91.5% slot rate shows a good bit of those touches were manufactured, but he'll have a chance to earn a similar role for the Atlanta Falcons playing inside of Drake London and Darnell Mooney.



