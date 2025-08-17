Tigers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17
Odds updated as of 4:18 a.m.
The Detroit Tigers will face the Minnesota Twins in MLB action on Sunday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tigers vs Twins Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (73-52) vs. Minnesota Twins (57-66)
- Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Coverage: MNNT and FDSDET
Tigers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: DET: (-124) | MIN: (+106)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (+138) | MIN: +1.5 (-166)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Tigers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack (Tigers) - 4-10, 4.76 ERA vs TBA (Twins)
The Tigers will look to Chris Paddack (4-10), while the Twins' starter has not yet been announced. Paddack's team is 10-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Paddack's team has won 25% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-9).
Tigers vs Twins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (56.7%)
Tigers vs Twins Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Twins reveal Detroit as the favorite (-124) and Minnesota as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.
Tigers vs Twins Spread
- The Twins are hosting the Tigers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Twins are +138 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -166.
Tigers vs Twins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Tigers versus Twins game on Aug. 17 has been set at 8.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!
Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Tigers have been favorites in 80 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (63.7%) in those contests.
- Detroit has a record of 44-25 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.
- The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 59 of their 119 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Tigers are 58-61-0 against the spread in their 119 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Twins have won 16 of the 44 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (36.4%).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Minnesota has a 10-18 record (winning only 35.7% of its games).
- The Twins have played in 118 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-61-6).
- The Twins have covered 50% of their games this season, going 59-59-0 ATS.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Gleyber Torres leads Detroit with an OBP of .357 this season while batting .261 with 60 walks and 62 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .401.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 105th in slugging.
- Spencer Torkelson is batting .244 with 24 doubles, 26 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .335.
- Among qualifying hitters, he is 113th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.
- Torkelson has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, five walks and an RBI.
- Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.505) and total hits (125) this season.
- Zach McKinstry is batting .260 with a .336 OBP and 40 RBI for Detroit this season.
- McKinstry enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .125 with an RBI.
Twins Player Leaders
- Byron Buxton has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.547) and leads the Twins in hits (96). He's batting .275 and with an on-base percentage of .337.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 62nd and he is sixth in slugging.
- Trevor Larnach is hitting .244 with 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .316.
- His batting average is 113th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 107th, and he is 90th in slugging.
- Ryan Jeffers has accumulated a team-high .351 on-base percentage.
- Brooks Lee has 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 19 walks while batting .244.
Tigers vs Twins Head to Head
- 8/16/2025: 8-5 DET (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 8/15/2025: 7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 8/14/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 8/6/2025: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 8/5/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/4/2025: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 6/29/2025: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)
- 6/28/2025: 10-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/27/2025: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 4/13/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!