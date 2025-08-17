How to Watch 2025 MLB Little League Classic: Time, Channels, Betting Odds

The annual MLB Little League Classic game takes place today, August 17th, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 MLB Little League Classic game between the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets as well as the latest betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and how to watch 2025 MLB Little League Classic.

What is the MLB Little League Classic?

The MLB Little League Classic is a special regular season game which takes in Williamsport, PA. During the day, players from both teams attend Little League World Series games as the league continues to emphasize growing the game and engaging with young fans. At night, those little league players and families return the favor and attend the big-league game at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

This will be the eighth MLB Little League Classic game. Last season, the Detroit Tigers defeated the New York Yankees 3-2 in the Little League Classic,

When Is the 2025 MLB Little League Classic?

The 2025 MLB Little League Classic takes place on Sunday, August 17th at 7pm ET from Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

How to Watch the MLB Little League Classic

The 2025 MLB Little League Classic will air live on ESPN.

2025 MLB Little League Classic Betting Odds

MLB Little League Classic betting odds are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to bet on the MLB?Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.