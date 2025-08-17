4 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 8/17/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

Los Angeles Sparks at Washington Mystics

The youthful Washington Mystics just keep finding a way.

Their 102.1 offensive rating (ORTG) isn't far off the league median (104.3) over every team's respective last 10 games despite plenty of moving parts and injuries. The latter has been felt with Shakira Austin (leg), and she's questionable for Sunday's tilt. Even with or without Austin, the Mystics can best the reeling Los Angeles Sparks defense on Sunday.

L.A. brings up the rear in the WNBA in defensive rating (111.4 DRTG) in this same period, allowing 92.6 points per game. The Mystics have hit 83 points in five of their last nine despite facing four of the league's top-three DRTGs in August. It's safe to say the Sparks, even with Cam Brink back, haven't played up to that level.

Washington has been a better home offense all year, too. They've totaled 79.3 PPG in their building compared to 78.8 on the road.

Brink's return makes the inside a tougher task for any of Washington's bigs -- and Austin's absence down low shakes up the prop market. I'll avoid both question marks by looking to Sonia Citron on the perimeter.

Citron is the 'Stics leading three-point shooter in attempts per game (4.2) while cashing an impressive 39.4% of those looks. She's made at least one three in eight straight, so this pick 'em should come down to the hook.

Los Angeles is a matchup to get over it, though. As you'd expect with the scoring totals, the Sparks have allowed the most three-point attempts per game (29.3) over every team's respective last 10 games. That's especially noteworthy given the deficit they face most nights.

Rotowire projects Citron for 1.7 made threes, which is just enough cushion needing a pair.

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces

It seems the Las Vegas Aces are starting to find their footing, so they're well-positioned to smash the rebuilding Dallas Wings. Dallas has a 2-8 record in their last 10.

Staying out of the traditional markets, I think we can still target Jackie Young to do damage in a potential blowout. Young has averaged 20.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per 36 minutes in her last 10 games with A'ja Wilson fully healthy, and her usage rate (21.5%) is second on the team to Wilson.

Dallas' lack of size is finally translating to the glass, too. The Wings have allowed the second-most rebounds per game overall (36.4) and, specifically, very most boards to guards (24.3) over their last 10 tilts.

Rotowire projects Young for 17.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in Sunday's game, which is a large margin for error against this prop.

Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm

I'm trusting my prior evaluation as these reeling teams meet in Emerald City.

The Phoenix Mercury are the better side here despite being just behind the Seattle Storm in net rating (NRTG) over these two's last 10 games. The visitors (+2.2 NRTG) cede the smallest margin the home club (+2.4). However, Phoenix has faced 8 top-half teams for the season in NRTG during this time compared to Seattle's 6, though.

By the slimmest of point differentials (+4), the Mercury have had a better time head-to-head between these two this season, too. All three games were without Kahleah Copper in Phoenix's lineup, though, and it's safe to say her 15.4 PPG are an added dimension to the playoff-bound squad.

Seattle won by a single possession on Friday. Phoenix lost by a possession. This seems like the tiniest of buy-low opportunities for the road side.

