Mariners vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17

Odds updated as of 1:16 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners versus the New York Mets is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Mariners vs Mets Game Info

Seattle Mariners (68-56) vs. New York Mets (65-58)

Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025

Sunday, August 17, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field -- Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field -- Williamsport, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN

Mariners vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-120) | NYM: (+102)

SEA: (-120) | NYM: (+102) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+140) | NYM: +1.5 (-170)

SEA: -1.5 (+140) | NYM: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mariners vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 8-5, 3.71 ERA vs Clay Holmes (Mets) - 9-6, 3.71 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (8-5, 3.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Clay Holmes (9-6, 3.71 ERA). Kirby and his team have a record of 6-8-0 against the spread when he starts. When Kirby starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-4. The Mets are 10-12-0 ATS in Holmes' 22 starts that had a set spread. The Mets have a 2-3 record in Holmes' five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (51.3%)

Mariners vs Mets Moneyline

The Mariners vs Mets moneyline has Seattle as a -120 favorite, while New York is a +102 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Mets are -170 to cover, and the Mariners are +140.

Mariners vs Mets Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Mariners-Mets on Aug. 17, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Mariners vs Mets Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 47, or 56.6%, of the 83 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 42-30 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 62 of their 120 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 52-68-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have gone 13-21 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.2% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, New York has an 8-14 record (winning just 36.4% of its games).

The Mets have played in 117 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-61-4).

The Mets have a 55-62-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in OBP (.358) and total hits (113) this season. He's batting .250 batting average while slugging .595.

He ranks 100th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Raleigh hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Josh Naylor is hitting .289 with 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 42 walks, while slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .355.

His batting average is 19th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 35th, and his slugging percentage 56th.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .769, fueled by an OBP of .313 and a team-best slugging percentage of .456 this season.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .235 with a .305 OBP and 94 RBI for Seattle this season.

Suarez enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has accumulated a team-best .383 on-base percentage. He's batting .252 and slugging .498.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 96th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Soto brings a nine-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .278 with five home runs, eight walks and eight RBIs.

Pete Alonso leads his team with 124 hits. He has a batting average of .268 while slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He is currently 51st in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Francisco Lindor has accumulated a team-best .451 slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .253 with 23 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.

Mariners vs Mets Head to Head

8/16/2025: 3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 NYM (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/15/2025: 11-9 SEA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-9 SEA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/11/2024: 12-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/10/2024: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/9/2024: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/3/2023: 6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/2/2023: 8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/1/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/15/2022: 8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/13/2022: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

