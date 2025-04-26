Shedeur Sanders Can Prove a Lot of Doubters Wrong for the Browns in 2025

For months, I've argued that Shedeur Sanders was the proverbial straw that stirred this draft's drink. His outlook only got muddier as we led up to Thursday's first round. It was possible he could side past the first 32 picks.

However, no one predicted what would follow. The infamous son of Colorado Buffaloes head coach and former NFL star Deion Sanders had to wait an eternity to hear his name called. Sanders became the franchise quarterback of the future for the Cleveland Browns with the 144th pick in the draft, ending a controversial slide throughout Thursday, Friday, and Saturday's fourth round.

With his home finally found, let's dive into our full reaction for Sanders' draft spot, including his rookie year outlook.

Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft Profile

FanDuel Research's full NFL Draft profile for Shedeur Sanders is available, but let's quickly review why he was a top-50 player on most evaluators' boards.

The tough part about a polarizing prospect like Shedeur is that you're not always going to get an honest evaluation from everyone. That's why I wholly appreciate my colleague Jim Sannes' analytical model for quarterbacks, which didn't shine too favorably upon him as a potential first-rounder. As a fifth-rounder? Bang.

NFL teams probably had similar concerns about Sanders' low QBR (75.5) and average depth of target (7.8 aDOT), and there are some sack issues that fell on his shoulders beyond the Colorado offensive line.

However, you also have to bake in some context that CU won a single game before Sanders (and Travis Hunter)'s collective arrivals, and the Buffaloes had the fewest rush yards per game of any Division I school in each of his two seasons. Every other prospect selected before him had better support from their running game.

Sanders' accuracy and ability to process the defense looks like a player who has had his mind set on the NFL for years. However, a tendency to hold onto the ball to look for a bomb is definitely present, and his arm strength is far from the most prolific in the 2025 class.

There are also character concerns that -- along with such hefty projected media attention -- led to such a lengthy slide.

Even as my QB3, I had Sanders ranked as my ninth-best overall player on a top-100 big board weighted for position. That's because, at his median outcome, I see a franchise quarterback with shades of Geno Smith, Kenny Pickett, and Matt Ryan. If Sanders plays within a solidly built structure as a pro, he's got the football IQ and accuracy to shred opposing defenses.

I realistically only saw four signal-callers worth drafting at all in the 2025 class, so kudos to the Browns for initially messing it up and still having one fall into their lap.

Sanders' Rookie Year Outlook

Before knowing where he was going, this section could have been anywhere from AP Offensive Rookie of the Year contender to holding a pretty clipboard.

It was a long three days for Shedeur, but he ended up in one of the best spots for him. Entering Day 2, the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers were the two teams still on the hunt for a potential 2025 starting quarterback. Cleveland's acquisition of a 2026 first-round pick made it seem they were setting their sights on 2026's class.

Then, they took Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round. At 5'11", most evaluators see Gabriel a career backup and inferior talent.

After Sanders slide continued through Round 4, it became apparent that the Browns, who did their homework on Shedeur and reportedly liked him, had fallen too far to pass up. As a result, the productive former Colorado quarterback now enters a room with Gabriel, Pickett, and veteran Joe Flacco that has zero certainty as to who will open 2025 as the starter.

Though Cleveland lit a third-round pick on fire with Gabriel just to circle back to Sanders, the latter could end up taking the Browns' job from the gate and never give it back.

With quarterbacks like Case Keenum and Baker Mayfield that have similar physical limitations, Kevin Stefanski has won playoff games. Sanders will now enjoy a cabinet full of weapons after the Browns added Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, and Harold Fannin Jr. in the draft to existing players like Jerry Jeudy, David Njoku, and an accomplished offensive line when healthy.

Sanders' precipitous fall will be an NFL Draft moment we'll remember for years, but Browns fans should be excited. You (finally) added a quarterback I believe can win plenty of games in the NFL, and if he works out, this team can easily leave the Deshaun Watson disaster in the rear-view mirror.

