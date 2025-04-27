2025 NFL Draft Grades for Every Team: Patriots and Seahawks Set the Curve

The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone. For many reasons, this year's edition from Green Bay will, truly, be remembered for quite some time.

A blockbuster trade went down within the first five picks. Shedeur Sanders' slide took over national news for several days. Two different teams parted with first-round picks in next year's event.

Time to get angry or me -- or send this to your friends to brag. Having evaluated the top-100 prospects in the draft before it started, here's how I think your favorite team did in this year's showcase.

2025 NFL Draft Team Grades

Arizona Cardinals: A-

Armed with many young pieces in place on offense, the Arizona Cardinals absolutely peppered their defense.

It was a bit surprising they took Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen a bit early with the 16th pick on Thursday, but they continued to hammer that side on Day 2. Arizona snagged my 16th-ranked player at No. 47, Michigan CB Will Johnson. If Johnson's iffy knee holds up, that's an absolute steal.

Oregon EDGE Jordan Burch and Ohio State CB Denzel Burke were two others that would have cracked my top 150 if I went that deep. Many fell in love with Ohio State LB Cody Simon during the team's playoff run, as well.

I'd have liked to have seen a guard at some point earlier, but don't underestimate this NFC West dark horse. They added Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell in free agency, too.

Atlanta Falcons: B

The Atlanta Falcons made a head-scratching deal to give away their 2026 first-rounder. That's why I had to bump this down despite just an insane haul with their top-four picks.

Raheem Morris got two of my top-12 overall players in Georgia EDGE Jalon Walker and Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr. after sending away the pick. Then, they double-dipped at safety with my No. 30 player (Notre Dame S Xavier Watts) and No. 88 player (Oklahoma S/LB Billy Bowman Jr.).

As much as I love Pearce Jr., giving up No. 46 and next year's top pick for him was painful when Mike Green ended up making it there.

You still can't argue that Atlanta, with only four picks this year, significantly improved their defense in key areas.

Baltimore Ravens: A-

I've had Eric DeCosta on my shortlist for nailing the draft every year, and 2025 was no exception.

Georgia S Malaki Starks fell in their lap to address a safety spot that forced Kyle Hamilton to play more of a deep role late last year. They'll be able to have Hamilton rove in 2025.

Marshall EDGE Mike Green tumbled well below expectations as the character concerns proved real, but the Baltimore Ravens did their homework and felt comfortable to get FBS' sack leader in 2024 (17.0).

I also loved LSU OT Emery Jones Jr. in the third round, and they announced him as a tackle. He could play right tackle there sooner than expected.

While the start of Day 3 was a bit off the board, adding Virginia Tech DT Aeneas Peebles from my top 100 in the sixth round was a nice cherry on top. DeCosta was in his bag for most of the weekend.

Buffalo Bills: A

The Buffalo Bills are tired of not being able to get key stops in the playoffs.

Buffalo inundated the defensive side with speedy Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston, South Carolina DT T.J. Sanders, and toolsy Arkansas EDGE Landon Jackson with their first three picks. Those were three top-60 players on my board.

I also like the Day 3 darts they took at athletic projects like beefy Kentucky DT Deone Walker and two corners, Ohio State's Jordan Hancock and Virginia Tech's Dorian Strong.

Josh Allen and Joe Brady provide a certain floor on offense. They got significantly more athletic on the other side of the ball this weekend.

Carolina Panthers: B-

It's great work to get three players ranked 45th, 46th, and 47th on my board with your first three picks -- unless you pick at No. 8.

I hated the Carolina Panthers' reach -- in my opinion -- for Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan with quality EDGEs on the board, but they made up for it with Texas A&M's Nic Scourton and Ole Miss' Princely Umanmielen as productive pass-rushers on Day 2.

Their Day 3 work was solid, too. Ohio State S Lathan Ransom and Notre Dame TE Mitchell Evans both found my top 10 at their positions.

The first pick is the most important, though, and they overlapped 2024 with another dicey boundary receiver after taking Xavier Legette at No. 32 last year. If they wanted a weapon, I'd have preferred one of the draft's top tight ends.

Chicago Bears: D-

Someone has to bring up the rear, and that someone is the Chicago Bears. I am not vibing with any of their choices.

Having been lower on Colston Loveland throughout the process, scooping up my No. 58 player in the top 10 isn't great if I'm handing out grades. Then, they chose talented Missouri WR Luther Burden III in the second. He's another enigmatic pass-catcher next to a moody D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze off a disappointing rookie year. You'd have hoped for a grinder in the slot.

Their best existing lineman is at right tackle. Yet, they took Boston College OT Ozzy Trapilo, who profiles solely for the same spot. Texas A&M's Shemar Turner is talented but also battled a ton of injuries in college.

All of their Day 3 picks didn't crack my positional board, either. This was an odd draft, but I've often (improperly) graded Detroit Lions drafts poorly, and Ben Johnson might have brought some of that energy to Chitown.

Cincinnati Bengals: B+

I really liked the work the Cincinnati Bengals did this weekend.

They got a high-upside EDGE prospect with Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart and really prioritized physicality with linebacker and offensive line picks to follow. Each of their next five picks behind Stewart found my positional rankings, including Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks.

Brooks is a perfect third-down compliment to Chase Brown and could contribute in a variety of ways this year.

Cincinnati is pretty easy to predict. They don't trade and only draft from big schools. I thought that formula was successful in 2025.

Cleveland Browns: B

Where do I start here?

In the end, the Cleveland Browns imported so many quality players and added a first-round pick next year. That's the good.

In total, Cleveland snagged five players from my top 50: Michigan DT Mason Graham, UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger, Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins, Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin Jr., and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. That's amazing work.

The path to get there was bumpy, though. Cleveland lit a third-round pick on fire with Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel to just draft Sanders two rounds later anyway. In my opinion, the two are in a different talent universe for what is likely the Browns' final QB spot. With overlapping skillsets, Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson wasn't my favorite choice to compliment Judkins, either.

Of course, there's also opportunity cost factored in here of letting the draft's best player go to pull off the deal. It was an odd weekend, but the Browns leave it significantly better positioned to compete.

Dallas Cowboys: A-

I enjoyed the Dallas Cowboys' draft.

Many felt Alabama G Tyler Booker was a reach in Round 1, but it addressed a key need as the draft's talent fell off a cliff. Tight end wasn't realistic.

Day 2 was unreal, adding Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku and East Carolina CB Shavon Revel Jr. on Friday. They were both top-50 players for me.

Saturday was a bit bumpy, but I can't blame them for looking to Texas' Jaydon Blue as a speedy solution to their running back spot. Many think the best is yet to come for him, and waiting on the position was the right move given the names we saw on the board.

Dallas is a forgotten contender -- especially if they look to reunite with Amari Cooper as wideout didn't really fall their way.

Denver Broncos: C

Outside of nailing Round 1, you can have this Denver Broncos draft.

Though it wasn't a position of need, they nabbed my No. 11 player, Texas CB Jahdae Barron, at 20th overall. He's versatile enough to contribute everywhere, so I've got no issues with that.

Then, UCF RB RJ Harvey was a bit of a stunner. I liked him, but at 5'7", a second-round pick feels rich compared to other guys who slipped into the fifth round.

Some's favorite draft sleeper was Illinois WR Pat Bryant, but the dart sounded much better later than 74th overall for a guy who was second on his own college team in target share.

I like LSU DL Sai'vion Jones to close Day 2, but I think they spoiled a great opportunity to get weapons that will indisputably contribute to Bo Nix's sophomore campaign. The Los Angeles Chargers fared better at accomplishing the same mission.

Detroit Lions: D+

The strength of the Detroit Lions has been their offensive line, and I think they nailed their two choices to reinforce it.

Georgia G Tate Ratledge and LSU OT/G Miles Frazier both easily cracked my top 100. However, Ohio State DT Tyliek Williams was the worst first-round pick according to the board. He was 64th in my rankings.

I also don't understand giving up two future third-round picks for Arkansas' second-most productive receiver, Isaac TeSlaa. This isn't an immediate need for Detroit, and they went way off the board to do it.

Feuding with Brad Holmes' curious draft decisions for years, I wonder how the Lions will fare with two new coordinators for the first time in years. We saw Detroit's defense flounder when Aidan Hutchinson went down, and I don't think they added much talent to it.

Green Bay Packers: D

Though the Green Bay Packers gave us two awesome hometown moments, they didn't really get better this weekend.

Texas' Matthew Golden was my 17th-ranked player, so he's nice value as a second consistent contributor at wide receiver alongside Jayden Reed. I don't have any issues there despite only mocking Green Bay a corner. It was their biggest need.

Not only did the Pack not address corner, they arguably had the worst Day 2 of any team. NC State OT Anthony Belton didn't crack my top 100 in a weak tackle class, and TCU WR Savion Williams is a millennial pick based on traits and upside, but he regularly struggles to execute and didn't fill a need whatsoever. I compare him to Cordarrelle Patterson.

Add in a weird Day 3, and I think Green Bay was another NFC North team with a bizarre haul.

Houston Texans: B-

I love most of the players the Houston Texans returned. This is why need and fit also go into the grades.

When they have Nico Collins, Houston decided to team up Iowa State wideouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel with the extra capital they received from the New York Giants for Jaxson Dart. I didn't even really think wideout was an extreme need with John Metchie III an injured Tank Dell still in this room.

Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery was my favorite left tackle project in the draft, and he won't have to play right away. That was my favorite choice of theirs.

Nick Caserio loves to move the board, but giving up draft capital -- even extending into 2026 -- to move up for third-down RB Woody Marks and backup QB Graham Mertz, who struggled with several injuries at Florida, was an interesting choice.

I'm not sure the Texans got the most out of every draft choice to help the team -- even if the value proposition at each pick was solid.

Indianapolis Colts: B+

Loving four picks, I'll give the Indianapolis Colts a solid outcome.

Round 1 went as well as possible after Penn State's Tyler Warren dropped into their lap. Ohio State DE JT Tuimoloau is an excellent scheme fit, and Kansas State RB DJ Giddens was my No. 55 player that they scooped up in the fifth round. Alabama DT Tim Smith ended up as extraordinary value in a similar spot.

I had better corners on the board than Minnesota's Justin Walley, but he's a good player. Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard fits well into a mobile QB room, but this is a team that should have really considered a sliding Shedeur Sanders. I think they were fearful he'd have embarrassed their incumbents with cameras watching.

Chris Ballard did his job in a year where quarterback might decide his future.

Jacksonville Jaguars: B

Surrendering an early second-rounder and 2026 first-round pick to move up three spots for a non-quarterback is ridiculously aggressive, but the Jacksonville Jaguars' new regime set that tone from the opening presser.

If Travis Hunter is indeed football's Shohei Ohtani, this trade will age better, but it's a tough one to swallow now.

When they picked later, I though GM James Gladstone's personnel experience shined. I see West Virginia OG Wyatt Milum as an immediate starter, and versatile Tulane DB Caleb Ransaw was one of my favorite players in the draft. Combine sensation Bhayshul Tuten ended up bringing his speed to Duval County, too.

In the seventh round, versatile USC offensive lineman Jonah Monheim and Syracuse RB Le'Quint Allen cracked my top 150, too.

If they had stuck to No. 5 and picked a defensive contributor, this was probably an "A" draft. Even adoring the player, giving away so much capital for Hunter is just reckless.

Kansas City Chiefs: A

The Kansas City Chiefs aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

K.C. aced this draft from one of its toughest spots. If all is good medically, Ohio State LT Josh Simmons might have Patrick Mahomes' blindside covered for the rest of his career. Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott is a wrecking ball, and Utah State WR Jalen Royals and SMU RB Brashard Smith were two other top-100 players of mine that the Chiefs scooped up on Day 3.

Though I'd have gone with different specific players at their spots, Louisville EDGE Ashton Gillotte and Oregon LB Jeffrey Bassa still cracked my top 15 at those respective positions, so that wasn't bad at all.

Nohl Williams, a ballhawk from Cal, was a player unranked on my board that went Day 2 to drag this down a smidge, but some really like his upside -- and I won't bet against him under Steve Spagnuolo.

Las Vegas Raiders: C+

Outside of masterfully navigating the board, I've got questions about this group.

Ashton Jeanty was clearly the best running back on the board, but this roster wasn't ready for such a luxury. That really wasn't the issue, though. He'll be awesome and productive.

The Las Vegas Raiders scooped up two extra third-round picks on a slide back from No. 37 to No. 58 but then reached for TCU WR Jack Bech. Bech doesn't add the vertical speed you'd have hoped next to Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers.

I love the Darien Porter pick. Of course, Pete Carroll targeted the lanky, speedy corner from Iowa State. Athletic defensive tackles Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues were also positives to earn a passing grade.

The biggest issue is that Las Vegas was an ideal fit for Shedeur Sanders and passed on him nine times. Instead, they wasted several Day 3 picks on gadgets with minimal potential to start.

This was a "win now" sort of draft from one of the league's worst rosters.

Los Angeles Chargers: A-

Getting two of my favorite players in the draft definitely helps your grade.

I'm not even talking about Omarion Hampton, who solidified a Los Angeles Chargers backfield that badly needed young, powerful, versatile legs. Hampton brings all three as another physical runner alongside Najee Harris.

I had a first-round grade on Ole Miss WR Tre Harris, so getting him at No. 55 is a steal -- especially when he perfectly compliments Ladd McConkey's slot role.

However, my favorite pick came on Day 3. Oronde Gadsden II was my 76th-ranked player with unique athleticism in the middle of the field and underrated blocking metrics. L.A.'s tight end room has a pair of reliable veterans, but Gadsden could be a sneaky difference-maker at the spot.

South Carolina EDGE Kyle Kennard and Auburn WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith were excellent value picks on Saturday, too. Getting good system fits at appropriate value is something they did better than Las Vegas or Denver.

Los Angeles Rams: A

I'd really like to see Les Snead keep his picks more often.

The Los Angeles Rams couldn't pass up Atlanta's insanely aggressive offer to move into their 26th pick and still came away with quality contributors throughout the draft. They pocketed three of my top-85 players: Oregon TE Terrance Ferguson, Michigan EDGE Josiah Stewart, and Ole Miss LB Pooh Paul Jr.

I don't mind their Day 3 darts, either. They dipped into a deep RB class with Auburn's Jarquez Hunter, and Ohio State DT Ty Hamilton and Pittsburgh WR Konata Mumpfield are high-upside darts with interesting traits.

Importantly, they're now armed with two first-round picks and an entire year to start to consider what life after Matthew Stafford could look like at quarterback.

Miami Dolphins: C-

The Miami Dolphins entered the week with 10 picks and a ton of holes. They left with eight selections, and I didn't love many of them.

I faded away from Kenneth Grant throughout the process, and the nose tackle going at No. 13 certainly seemed high. Then, they parted with a third-round pick to move up and select Arizona G Jonah Savaiinaea, my 56th-ranked player. It just felt a bit wasteful with three other top-80 guards that made it to Day 3.

Texas QB Quinn Ewers was their lone remaining pick that cracked my positional rankings. Scouts Inc's board showed three of their last four picks outside of the top 250, too. I barely knew some of the names sent to the podium.

An offense built on speed also took Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II, who rumbled to a 4.61 40-yard dash.

Miami needed way more help than they got this week to stay competitive in an improving AFC East. They sneak into a passing grade for picking up a third-round pick next year via trade.

Minnesota Vikings: B

Given the Minnesota Vikings stuck with their five picks, they did well to make the most of them.

Ohio State G Donovan Jackson was a low-risk, low-reward pick at the end of the first. He'll be entrenched at guard for a decade. Their only pick on Day 2 was one of my favorite wideouts in the draft: Maryland's Tai Felton, who is a lanky perimeter wideout with speed that's a perfect backup to Justin Jefferson.

I like the athletic upside from Georgia DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, a former five-star recruit, and Penn State LB Kobe King.

However, I can't go higher than B- when this team needed secondary help, I had 15 defensive backs in my top 75, and they didn't get one. It could be a frustrating return to earth for Vikings fans if the new-look secondary can't help an offense that could experience growing pains in J.J. McCarthy's first year.

New England Patriots: A+

This lull at the bottom of the AFC East for the New England Patriots could be a short one.

New England was in an unfortunate position of badly needing a left tackle and largely being stuck at No. 4. LSU's Will Campbell isn't the cleanest, safest left tackle prospect to go inside the top five, but he's a high-character tackle who produced in the heart of the SEC.

From there, the Pats crushed it. TreVeyon Henderson and Kyle Williams are new weapons with the ability to hit home runs for Drake Maye, and they beefed up their front seven with Florida State's Josh Farmer and LSU's Bradyn Swinson on Day 3. Both were top-100 players for me.

They also nabbed the best center in the draft at No. 95. That was Georgia's Jared Wilson.

In one draft, Mike Vrabel has the culture in the trenches changed and found a couple of weapons. If Josh McDaniels unlocks Ja'Lynn Polk, they'll double their win total from 2024 at a minimum.

New Orleans Saints: B

If the New Orleans Saints selected Shedeur Sanders instead of Tyler Shough, this would have been an "A".

My colleague Jim Sannes' conviction on Shough's age being a non-starter is shared by yours truly, and No. 40 is quite the price to bet on a historical outlier.

Outside of that, Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr. is a versatile, agile piece for the offensive line. Louisville CB Quincy Riley and Virginia S Jonas Sanker were in my top 100, and Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman just missed the list.

Kansas RB Devin Neal was also a top-10 running back in this deep class, per my board.

Mickey Loomis exercised patience to not sell the farm for Jaxson Dart, and this roster has talent. It'll be interesting to see how their year unfolds.

New York Giants: A-

It's hard to not appreciate what the New York Giants did this weekend.

On a Thursday where two teams lost future first-rounders, the Giants didn't. They used 2025 capital to pair Abdul Carter with Jaxson Dart in the first round. The former was one of two generational players in the draft, and the latter was the best quarterback on the board outside of Cam Ward.

They got great value the rest of the way, too. Toledo DT Darius Alexander is an insane athlete to put next to the rest of their front, Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo is a match made in heaven for Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s strengths, and Purdue IOL Marcus Mbow was also in my top 100.

Dart isn't a finished product, but they've put a lot of quality parts around Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston. It's a brutal division, but this regime might have saved their jobs with such a great weekend.

New York Jets: C+

This was an underwhelming draft.

I pleaded with the New York Jets to finally just set and forget their tight end position, but instead, they gathered their last infinity stone on their offensive line: Missouri RT Armand Membou. No complaints there.

However, whoever took LSU TE Mason Taylor in the second was going to get an eye roll from me. Ranked 95th on my board, New York got my second-worst grade in the round.

Unfortunately, stealing Florida State CB Azareye'h Thomas wasn't enough to bump this into "B" territory. He still forms a dynamic tandem with Sauce Gardner at Aaron Glenn's favorite position.

You can keep their Day 3 outside of Alabama S Malachi Moore, too. Most of this team's improvement will come from its new coaches and Justin Fields' ability to move the chains.

Philadelphia Eagles: B-

Maybe it's because Howie Roseman is my star student, but I expected better from him this weekend.

Round 1 was bizarre solely because he chucked away a fifth-rounder to move up one spot for a player the Chiefs likely weren't targeting. Still, Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell is the athletic backer with pedigree that he's become famous for hunting.

Texas S Andrew Mukuba was a pre-draft riser, and I like the ballhawk in Vic Fangio's system, too. Georgia LB Smael Mondon Jr. was a classic late-round snipe by the Philadelphia Eagles, too.

However, the rest of the draft? Uninspiring. Syracuse QB Kyle McCord seems pretty plain and doesn't match Jalen Hurts' strengths. UCF CB Mac McWilliams was strangely off the board for an organization that usually sticks to the blue bloods.

They didn't have to ace every pick with such a deep roster, but this wasn't close to my favorite Howie draft in the 2020s.

Pittsburgh Steelers: C

There's a fundamental issue with this Pittsburgh Steelers draft. Mason Rudolph or Aaron Rodgers is still the starting quarterback.

Entering Saturday, I forgave them for passing on Shedeur Sanders twice. Derrick Harmon was great value as the No. 12 player on my board where they got him, and Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson fills a massive void that Najee Harris' departure left.

Undersized Ohio State EDGE Jack Sawyer is a good fit in their scheme, too. However, not finding a way to secure Sanders with the rest of their capital means they settled for Ohio State's Will Howard, who doesn't possess nearly the same upside as a candidate to start.

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers' culture was uniquely equipped to handle a talented -- but polarizing -- prospect like Sanders. Passing on him so many times just to enter the Rodgers business makes no sense to me.

San Francisco 49ers: C-

Billed as a fundamental turning point for the San Francisco 49ers after losing so many parts in free agency, their draft left a lot left to chance.

Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams has the potential to be the best pass rusher in the draft with his physical tools, and learning from Nick Bosa will be excellent for him. Texas' Alfred Collins is also a massive force in the middle.

However, the team went off the board in Round 3 with two players unranked on my board -- and unranked in Scouts Inc's top 150. There were quality interior offensive linemen available, and I think they needed one.

Ole Miss WR Jordan Watkins had special moments in college yet felt like a bit of a reach. Oregon RB Jordan James didn't test well but still has some scouts' favor. Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke is a reliable, experienced facilitator that can execute a lot of what Brock Purdy can.

It's just tough to say the team added a ton of impact starters when they had the picks to do so.

Seattle Seahawks: A+

The Seattle Seahawks have retooled this team to win a lot of games quickly.

North Dakota State's Grey Zabel was one of the easier picks in the first round to call. They needed interior offensive line help badly, and he can play anywhere. Inexplicably, they got a guy I'm sure they considered at No. 18 -- South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori -- with their next pick, too. He's a versatile thumper that could play the Kyle Hamilton role in Mike Macdonald's defense.

Jalen Milroe is the perfect long-term, no-pressure backup to Sam Darnold, and Miami TE Elijah Arroyo is an athletic plan for the future when Noah Fant has never turned his potential into production.

This tip of the hat extends to Day 3 with Notre Dame DL Rylie Mills and Colorado State WR Tory Horton, who some thought might have heard his name called on Friday.

Led by their defense and two-headed monster at running back, Seattle could be a spoiler in a wide-open NFC beyond the top few teams.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C+

Jason Licht is notorious for acing the middle rounds of the draft, and I think he smashed them again.

They doubled up at corner with Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison and Kansas State's Jacob Parrish, who both were on my board right around their selections.

However, I'm not a fan of the Emeka Egbuka pick if the goal is to win in 2025. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were anything but thin at wideout unless you're talking about a world down the road without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. I'd have rather seen an EDGE or LB Jihaad Campbell at the spot for a team that was 17th in schedule-adjusted defensive efficiency.

Tampa entered this draft sitting in a unique position of no glaring needs. They could have gone anywhere but bookended the draft with questionable selections of slot wideouts. Even as a seventh-rounder, Oregon's Tez Johnson has legendarily poor speed for his size.

Tennessee Titans: B+

It's hard not to like the Tennessee Titans' draft as the only team to truly shore up its quarterback spot.

Cam Ward will do just that. After that easy choice, the Titans alternated between taking some of my favorite -- and then least favorite -- players in the draft at their spots. There's still way more good than bad here.

Penn State S Kevin Winston Jr. is a leader and tone-setter that fell due to a torn ACL in 2024. He could have been a second-round pick. I also adore the value they got on speedy Florida WR Chimere Dike, Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor and Sacramento State IOL Jackson Slater on Day 3. All had whispers of perhaps going Friday.

However, Oluwafemi Oladejo was my eighth-best EDGE on the board when he was chosen in Round 2. Texas TE Gunnar Helm had extremely poor analytics in college. Kalel Mullings didn't crack my top-20 backs in the class.

When the dust settles, Tennessee still took major steps forward this weekend in a wide-open division.

Washington Commanders: B

When you're a playoff team with just five picks, three good ones make for a great weekend. I think the Washington Commanders got them.

Oregon OT Josh Conerly Jr. was one of my favorite Round 1 prospects because there's so much untapped potential, yet there's no pressure on him to step in anywhere right away.

It was surprising how far Ole Miss CB Trey Amos tumbled. He was mocked to Washington at No. 29 in some spots, but the team was able to snag him at No. 61. He was one of the best values of Round 2.

Virginia Tech's Jaylin Lane is also a plug-and-play slot weapon and special teamer. Adding LB and RB depth to close out the draft, Washington did a fine job of continuing their momentum.

