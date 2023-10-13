NFL Games This Week: Odds, Predictions, Picks, TV Info & More – Week 6

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NFL slate in Week 6, the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns square off at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Here's what you need to know in terms of the betting odds for Week 6 in the NFL.

Chiefs vs. Broncos

Travis Kelce will lead the Kansas City Chiefs into their matchup against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Favorite: Chiefs (86.14% win probability)

Chiefs (86.14% win probability) Spread: Kansas City (-10.5)

Kansas City (-10.5) Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Titans vs. Ravens

The Tennessee Titans are in action on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans Projected Favorite: Ravens (62.54% win probability)

Ravens (62.54% win probability) Spread: Baltimore (-4)

Baltimore (-4) Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Channel: NFL Network

Falcons vs. Commanders

At 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons are at home against the Washington Commanders.

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons Projected Favorite: Falcons (65.46% win probability)

Falcons (65.46% win probability) Spread: Atlanta (-2.5)

Atlanta (-2.5) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Dolphins vs. Panthers

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins Projected Favorite: Dolphins (87.50% win probability)

Dolphins (87.50% win probability) Spread: Miami (-13.5)

Miami (-13.5) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Jaguars vs. Colts

At TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars meet Zack Moss and the Indianapolis Colts in a battle between a pair of excellent running backs, beginning at 1:00 PM ET.

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Favorite: Jaguars (65.46% win probability)

Jaguars (65.46% win probability) Spread: Jacksonville (-4)

Jacksonville (-4) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Texans vs. Saints

Nico Collins and the Houston Texans face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at NRG Stadium.

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans Projected Favorite: Texans (52.77% win probability)

Texans (52.77% win probability) Spread: New Orleans (-1.5)

New Orleans (-1.5) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Browns vs. 49ers

Brock Purdy will lead the San Francisco 49ers into their matchup against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Projected Favorite: 49ers (69.02% win probability)

49ers (69.02% win probability) Spread: San Francisco (-5.5)

San Francisco (-5.5) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Bengals vs. Seahawks

On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, a pair of the best offensive performers in football will be on display when wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals host running back Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks.

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals

Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Favorite: Seahawks (52.56% win probability)

Seahawks (52.56% win probability) Spread: Cincinnati (-2.5)

Cincinnati (-2.5) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Bears vs. Vikings

On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, a pair of the best offensive players in football will be featured when QB Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings visit pass-catcher D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears.

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Projected Favorite: Vikings (59.31% win probability)

Vikings (59.31% win probability) Spread: Minnesota (-2.5)

Minnesota (-2.5) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Raiders vs. Patriots

At 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders are at home against the New England Patriots.

Matchup: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders Projected Favorite: Raiders (59.85% win probability)

Raiders (59.85% win probability) Spread: Las Vegas (-3.5)

Las Vegas (-3.5) Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: CBS

Jets vs. Eagles

D'Andre Swift will lead the Philadelphia Eagles into their game versus the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets Projected Favorite: Eagles (76.82% win probability)

Eagles (76.82% win probability) Spread: Philadelphia (-7)

Philadelphia (-7) Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

Rams vs. Cardinals

Kyren Williams will lead the Los Angeles Rams into their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Projected Favorite: Rams (77.43% win probability)

Rams (77.43% win probability) Spread: Los Angeles (-6.5)

Los Angeles (-6.5) Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

Buccaneers vs. Lions

David Montgomery will lead the Detroit Lions into their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Favorite: Lions (52.18% win probability)

Lions (52.18% win probability) Spread: Detroit (-3)

Detroit (-3) Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

Bills vs. Giants

Josh Allen will lead the Buffalo Bills into their game against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Matchup: New York Giants at Buffalo Bills

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills Projected Favorite: Bills (87.63% win probability)

Bills (87.63% win probability) Spread: Buffalo (-14)

Buffalo (-14) Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

Chargers vs. Cowboys

Keenan Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 8:15 PM ET at SoFi Stadium.

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Favorite: Cowboys (59.43% win probability)

Cowboys (59.43% win probability) Spread: Dallas (-2.5)

Dallas (-2.5) Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

