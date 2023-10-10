Jaguars vs Colts Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 6 - October 15

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Indianapolis Colts.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Jaguars vs Colts Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jaguars win (65.5%)

Jaguars vs Colts Point Spread

The Jaguars are 4.5-point favorites against the Colts. The Jaguars are -102 to cover the spread, while the Colts are -120 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Jaguars vs Colts Over/Under

A combined point total of 44.5 has been set for Jaguars-Colts on October 15, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Jaguars vs Colts Moneyline

Indianapolis is a +166 underdog on the moneyline, while Jacksonville is a -198 favorite on the road.

Jaguars vs Colts Betting Trends

Jacksonville has beaten the spread three times in five games.

The Jaguars don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of the Jaguars' five games have gone over the point total.

The Colts have covered the spread three times in five games.

Indianapolis has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this year.

Out of five Colts games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Jaguars vs Colts Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: JAX: (-198) | IND: (+166)

JAX: (-198) | IND: (+166) Spread: JAX: -4.5 (-102) | IND: +4.5 (-120)

JAX: -4.5 (-102) | IND: +4.5 (-120) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

