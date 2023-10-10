Dolphins vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 6 - October 15

In NFL action on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins take on the Carolina Panthers.

Dolphins vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dolphins win (88.3%)

Dolphins vs Panthers Point Spread

The Dolphins are 14-point favorites against the Panthers. The Dolphins are -110 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -110 to cover as a 14-point underdog.

Dolphins vs Panthers Over/Under

A combined point total of 47.5 has been set for Dolphins-Panthers on October 15, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Dolphins vs Panthers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dolphins-Panthers, Miami is the favorite at -1100, and Carolina is +700 playing on the road.

Dolphins vs Panthers Betting Trends

Against the spread, Miami is 4-1-0 this year.

The Dolphins have played five games this season and three of them have gone over the total.

The Panthers haven't won a game against the spread this season.

Two of the Panthers' five games in 2023 have hit the over.

Dolphins vs Panthers Odds & Spread

Moneyline: MIA: (-1100) | CAR: (+700)

MIA: (-1100) | CAR: (+700) Spread: MIA: -14 (-110) | CAR: +14 (-110)

MIA: -14 (-110) | CAR: +14 (-110) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

