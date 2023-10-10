Ravens vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 6 - October 15

On Sunday in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens are up against the Tennessee Titans.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Ravens vs Titans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ravens win (65.3%)

Ravens vs Titans Point Spread

The Ravens are 4.5-point favorites against the Titans. The Ravens are -110 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -110 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

Ravens vs Titans Over/Under

A total of 41.5 points has been set for the Ravens-Titans matchup on October 15, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Ravens vs Titans Moneyline

Tennessee is a +180 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -220 favorite at home.

Ravens vs Titans Betting Trends

Baltimore has beaten the spread three times in five games.

The Ravens have one win ATS (1-2) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One Ravens game (out of five) has hit the over this year.

Against the spread, the Titans are 3-2-0 this season.

One Titans game (out of five) has hit the over this season.

Ravens vs Titans Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-220) | TEN: (+180)

BAL: (-220) | TEN: (+180) Spread: BAL: -4.5 (-110) | TEN: +4.5 (-110)

BAL: -4.5 (-110) | TEN: +4.5 (-110) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!