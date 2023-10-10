Bills vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 6 Sunday Night Football - October 15
The Sunday slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants.
Bills vs Giants Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bills win (87.8%)
Bills vs Giants Point Spread
The Bills are 15.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Bills are -110 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -110 to cover as a 15.5-point underdog.
Bills vs Giants Over/Under
The over/under for Bills-Giants on October 15 is 43.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Bills vs Giants Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Bills vs. Giants reveal Buffalo as the favorite (-1200) and New York as the underdog (+750) on the road.
Bills vs Giants Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Buffalo is 3-2-0 this season.
- Buffalo has had two games (out of five) hit the over this season.
- The Giants are winless against the spread this year.
- One Giants game (out of five) has gone over the point total this season.
Bills vs Giants Odds & Spread
