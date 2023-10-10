Bengals vs Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 6 - October 15

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Seattle Seahawks.

Bengals vs Seahawks Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seahawks win (52.6%)

Bengals vs Seahawks Point Spread

The Bengals are 2.5-point favorites against the Seahawks. The Bengals are -122 to cover the spread, while the Seahawks are +100 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Bengals vs Seahawks Over/Under

A combined point total of 45.5 has been set for Bengals-Seahawks on October 15, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Bengals vs Seahawks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bengals-Seahawks, Cincinnati is the favorite at -152, and Seattle is +128 playing on the road.

Bengals vs Seahawks Betting Trends

Cincinnati hasn won once against the spread this season.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-2-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two Bengals games (out of five) have hit the over this year.

The Seahawks are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Seattle has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

The Seahawks have played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this season.

Bengals vs Seahawks Odds & Spread

