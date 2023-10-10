49ers vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 6 - October 15

The Sunday slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns.

49ers vs Browns Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 49ers win (70.2%)

49ers vs Browns Point Spread

The 49ers are 9.5-point favorites against the Browns. The 49ers are -108 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -112 to cover as a 9.5-point underdog.

49ers vs Browns Over/Under

A total of 35.5 points has been set for the 49ers-Browns matchup on October 15, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

49ers vs Browns Moneyline

The 49ers vs Browns moneyline has San Francisco as a -500 favorite, while Cleveland is a +385 underdog at home.

49ers vs Browns Betting Trends

Against the spread, San Francisco is 4-0-1 this year.

The 49ers have covered every time (2-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been three 49ers games (out of five) that went over the total this season.

The Browns have won twice against the spread this year.

One Browns game (out of four) has gone over the point total this year.

49ers vs Browns Odds & Spread

