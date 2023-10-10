Cowboys vs Chargers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 6 Monday Night Football - October 16

The Dallas Cowboys are among the NFL teams in action on Monday, up against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Cowboys vs Chargers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cowboys win (59.4%)

Cowboys vs Chargers Point Spread

The Cowboys are 2.5-point favorites against the Chargers. The Cowboys are -110 to cover the spread, while the Chargers are -110 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Cowboys vs Chargers Over/Under

Cowboys versus Chargers on October 16 has an over/under of 50.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Cowboys vs Chargers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cowboys-Chargers, Dallas is the favorite at -142, and Los Angeles is +120 playing at home.

Cowboys vs Chargers Betting Trends

Dallas has covered the spread three times in five games.

The Cowboys' ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or more is 3-1.

There have been three Cowboys games (out of five) that went over the total this year.

The Chargers have two wins against the spread this year.

Two of the Chargers' four games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

