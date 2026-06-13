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Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 13

Will Tatsuya Imai strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Kyle Leahy record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 13, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

St. Louis Cardinals at Minnesota Twins

  • Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals

  • Luinder Avila (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 2.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Tatsuya Imai (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

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