3 College World Series Best Bets Today: June 12, 2026 | FanDuel Picks & Predictions

West Virginia vs Troy (2 PM ET) and Ole Miss vs North Carolina (7 PM ET) open Omaha's 2026 CWS. Here are the three sharpest plays on FanDuel today.

The 2026 College World Series opens today in Omaha with two games that establish Bracket 1's pecking order before a single elimination run has been hit. West Virginia and North Carolina are both backed by the sharpest analysis on the board — and the CWS futures market has UNC priced as a legitimate national title contender at +290. Here are the three bets that make the most sense today.

📋 Today's CWS Odds at a Glance

Game / Time Money Line Run Line Total 2 PM ET West Virginia 🏔️ -210 -1.5 O/U 10.5 2 PM ET Troy (Cinderella) +170 +1.5 — 7 PM ET North Carolina 🏔️ -145 -1.5 O/U 11 7 PM ET Ole Miss +125 +1.5 —

⭐ Best Bet #1: West Virginia ML (-210)

West Virginia Mountaineers ML vs Troy Trojans · 2 PM ET · ESPN · Bracket 1, Game 1 -210 🏔️ West Virginia (45-15 · 21-9 Big 12) Pitching: Chansen Cole (2.85 ERA, 94.2 IP, 106K, 1.11 WHIP) OR Maxx Yehl (Big 12 Pitcher of the Year). WVU is 17-2 in Cole starts. Team ERA 3.82. Averaged 11.2 runs/game in last 5 outings. ⚾ Troy (38-30 · 17-13 Sun Belt) Ben Stubbs starting (4.93 ERA). Troy's staff walks 268 batters — 216th nationally. Allowed 629 hits — 305th out of 308 Division I schools. Cinderella run built on hot offense, not pitching depth. Cole: 17-2 in starts, 2.85 ERA WVU avg 11.2 runs — last 5 games Stubbs: 4.93 ERA — massive gap Troy walks 268 — 216th nationally This is an elite pitching advantage. Chansen Cole carries a 2.85 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP across 94.2 innings — West Virginia is 17-2 in his starts. SI's WVU beat writer calls him "Mr. Boring" and says nothing will faze him in a first CWS start. He faces Ben Stubbs (4.93 ERA) — the raw gap between these two starters is significant at this level. Troy is a legitimate feel-good story — Jimmy Janicki (19 HR, 85 RBI, Sun Belt POY) can absolutely hit — but their pitching staff walks 268 batters (216th nationally) and has allowed 629 hits (305th of 308 Division I programs). Against a West Virginia lineup averaging 11.2 runs per game, that is a recipe for a rough night. Heartland College Sports: "Without a poor day on the bump, it's tough to see how West Virginia slips into the elimination bracket."

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet West Virginia ML (-210) — CWS Game 1

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🎯 Best Bet #2: North Carolina ML (-145)

North Carolina Tar Heels ML vs Ole Miss Rebels · 7 PM ET · ESPN · Bracket 1, Game 2 -145 🏔️ North Carolina (Top-5 nationally) Jason DeCaro (11-2, 2.28 ERA) — Golden Spikes semifinalist. Complete-game shutout vs USC in Super Regional. Caden Glauber (10-4, 2.20 ERA, ACC Freshman of Year) in relief. Team ERA 3.86 — 8th nationally. Best defense in ACC. ⚾ Ole Miss Taylor Rabe starting (5-3, 3.71 ERA). Hunter Elliott had control issues in first two tournament starts. Ole Miss lineup is strikeout-prone — exactly the tendency DeCaro exploits. ESPN notes Ole Miss will "lean heavily on its pitching staff" just to remain competitive. DeCaro: 11-2, 2.28 ERA ace UNC ERA 3.86 — 8th nationally CG shutout vs USC in Super Regional Rabe 3.71 ERA vs DeCaro 2.28 ERA This pitching edge is the clearest in today's doubleheader. Jason DeCaro at 11-2 with a 2.28 ERA is a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist — the kind of dominant ace who can carry a CWS game from start to finish. He just threw a complete-game shutout in the Super Regional. SI's betting piece says it simply: "sometimes the obvious bet is the right bet." The CBS Sports CWS preview reinforces the structural case: "He tossed a complete game shutout against USC to keep North Carolina's season alive his last time out, and if he does not go all the way against Ole Miss, the top of the bullpen will lock things down." UNC also features Caden Glauber (10-4, 2.20 ERA, ACC Freshman of the Year) as a second elite arm in relief — making this as deep a pitching staff as anyone in Omaha. 🔮 Verdict Back the ace. DeCaro's 2.28 ERA vs Rabe's 3.71 ERA is the clearest pitching edge of both games today. In a one-game CWS setting, one dominant arm can dictate the result — and DeCaro is that arm. -145 is a fair price to lay on the tournament's co-favorite.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet North Carolina ML (-145) — CWS Game 2

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💎 Best Bet #3: North Carolina to Win CWS (+290)

North Carolina — CWS Champion Futures · FanDuel Sportsbook · Best-of-3 Final: June 20–22 +290 Team FanDuel Odds Bracket North Carolina ⭐ +290 Bracket 1 Georgia +300 Bracket 2 Texas +320 Bracket 2 West Virginia +700 Bracket 1 Ole Miss +800 Bracket 1 Alabama +1300 Bracket 2 Oklahoma +1800 Bracket 2 Troy +2700 Bracket 1 Favorable Bracket 1 — avoids SEC until final DeCaro (2.28) + Glauber (2.20) — elite 1-2 8th nationally in team ERA CBS Sports: Georgia vs UNC final +470 fav Would be only 3rd ACC school to win CWS North Carolina is in Bracket 1 — with West Virginia, Ole Miss and Troy — and avoids the all-SEC gauntlet of Georgia, Texas, Alabama and Oklahoma until the championship series. That bracket advantage is significant. They are the best team in the favorable half, and CBS Sports specifically names Georgia vs. North Carolina as the expected final matchup, at +470 on FanDuel. Sports Betting Dime sums up the structural case: "North Carolina possesses the exact blueprint required to win in Omaha. They feature an explosive offense that hits for both average and power, and an excellent defense that has the speed to cover the spacious gaps." That blueprint is: ace DeCaro (11-2, 2.28 ERA), freshman standout Glauber (10-4, 2.20 ERA), 8th nationally in team ERA, best defense in the ACC with one of the nation's best double-play combinations. The SEC has won 6 straight CWS titles, and at -190 for SEC vs field on FanDuel, that dominance is priced in. UNC at +290 as the most dangerous non-SEC team in the better bracket is where the real value lives today — a tournament co-favorite you can get at better than 3/1.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet North Carolina CWS Champion (+290)

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✅ Today's 3 Best Bets — Quick Card

ML -210 2 PM ET ⭐ West Virginia ML — Game 1 Cole/Yehl vs Stubbs (4.93 ERA). WVU 17-2 in Cole starts. Troy walks 268 (216th nationally). WVU avg 11.2 runs in last 5. Clear pitching edge and offensive firepower. ML -145 7 PM ET 🎯 North Carolina ML — Game 2 DeCaro (11-2, 2.28 ERA) vs Rabe (5-3, 3.71). UNC 8th nationally in ERA. Best ACC defense. CG shutout vs USC last start. SI: "sometimes the obvious bet is the right bet." Future +290 CWS Win 💎 North Carolina CWS Champion Co-favorite in the favorable Bracket 1. Avoids all-SEC Bracket 2 until the final. Elite pitching blueprint (DeCaro + Glauber). CBS Sports expects Georgia vs UNC in the final. Best opening-day tournament value on the board.

📊 2026 CWS Context • Eight teams remain. Double-elimination brackets; winners meet in a best-of-three championship series June 20–22 at Charles Schwab Field, Omaha. • The SEC has won the last 6 CWS titles. Five SEC teams are in the field this year — but they are all in Bracket 2 (Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma) with Ole Miss. Bracket 1 is the more open side. • No returning teams from last year's CWS. LSU (2025 champions) failed to qualify. No California or Florida schools for the first time since 1976. • FanDuel also offers SEC vs. Field: SEC -190 / Non-SEC Field +156. The SEC dominance is real but already priced in — UNC at +290 is where the value lives.

FAQ: College World Series Betting 2026

What games are on at the CWS today? Two Bracket 1 opening-round games at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. Game 1: West Virginia vs Troy at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN. Game 2: Ole Miss vs North Carolina at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Neither game is an elimination game — both losers continue in the double-elimination bracket.

Who are the CWS favorites on FanDuel? North Carolina (+290), Georgia (+300) and Texas (+320) are the top three on FanDuel. FanDuel also offers SEC vs Field at -190 (SEC) / +156 (Field). UNC would become only the third ACC school to win the CWS after Wake Forest (1995) and Virginia (2015).

Why is North Carolina the best CWS futures value? UNC is the tournament co-favorite in the more favorable bracket (Bracket 1), avoiding the all-SEC gauntlet of Georgia, Texas, Alabama and Oklahoma until the championship series. They have the exact CWS blueprint: ace DeCaro (11-2, 2.28 ERA), freshman ace Glauber (10-4, 2.20 ERA), 8th nationally in team ERA, and best defense in the ACC. CBS Sports expects a Georgia vs UNC final.

Why is West Virginia favored over Troy? West Virginia starts either Chansen Cole (2.85 ERA, WVU 17-2 in his starts) or Maxx Yehl (Big 12 Pitcher of the Year) against Ben Stubbs (4.93 ERA). Troy's pitching staff walks 268 batters (216th nationally) and has allowed 629 hits (305th of 308 programs). WVU averages 11.2 runs per game in its last 5 outings. The pitching gap is significant.