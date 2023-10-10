Lions vs Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 6 - October 15

The Detroit Lions are among the NFL teams in action on Sunday, up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lions vs Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lions win (52.2%)

Lions vs Buccaneers Point Spread

The Lions are 3-point favorites against the Buccaneers. The Lions are -105 to cover the spread, while the Buccaneers are -115 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Lions vs Buccaneers Over/Under

The over/under for the Lions versus Buccaneers matchup on October 15 has been set at 42.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Lions vs Buccaneers Moneyline

The Lions vs Buccaneers moneyline has the Lions as a -164 favorite, while the Buccaneers are a +138 underdog at home.

Lions vs Buccaneers Betting Trends

Detroit is 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Lions have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of five Lions games so far this season, three have hit the over.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread three times in four games.

Tampa Bay has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 3-point underdog or more this year.

The Buccaneers have had one game (out of four) go over the total this year.

Lions vs Buccaneers Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-164) | TB: (+138)

DET: (-164) | TB: (+138) Spread: DET: -3 (-105) | TB: +3 (-115)

DET: -3 (-105) | TB: +3 (-115) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

