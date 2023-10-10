Saints vs Texans Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 6 - October 15

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the New Orleans Saints facing the Houston Texans.

Saints vs Texans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texans win (52.8%)

Saints vs Texans Point Spread

The Saints are 1.5-point favorites against the Texans. The Saints are -115 to cover the spread, while the Texans are -105 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Saints vs Texans Over/Under

A total of 42.5 points has been set for the Saints-Texans game on October 15, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Saints vs Texans Moneyline

Houston is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while New Orleans is a -126 favorite at home.

Saints vs Texans Betting Trends

New Orleans hasn won once against the spread this season.

The Saints don't have a win ATS (0-3-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this season.

No Saints game has hit the over this season.

The Texans have beaten the spread three times in five games.

As 1.5-point underdogs or more, Houston is 3-1 against the spread.

Two of the Texans' five games in 2023 have hit the over.

Saints vs Texans Odds & Spread

Moneyline: NO: (-126) | HOU: (+108)

NO: (-126) | HOU: (+108) Spread: NO: -1.5 (-115) | HOU: +1.5 (-105)

NO: -1.5 (-115) | HOU: +1.5 (-105) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

