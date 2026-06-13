MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 13
Will Byron Buxton or Alec Burleson go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 13, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
St. Louis Cardinals at Minnesota Twins
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 58 games (has homered in 31% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 65 games (has homered in 26.2% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +610 to hit a HR
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Tristan Gray (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 64 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)
Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 69 games (has homered in 29% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 69 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Carter Jensen (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Taylor Trammell (Astros): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 62 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Royals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Astros): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Kameron Misner (Royals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Joey Loperfido (Astros): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games