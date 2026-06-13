Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 13

Will Byron Buxton or Alec Burleson go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 13, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

St. Louis Cardinals at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 58 games (has homered in 31% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 58 games (has homered in 31% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 65 games (has homered in 26.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 65 games (has homered in 26.2% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +610 to hit a HR

+610 to hit a HR Nathan Church (Cardinals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Tristan Gray (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 64 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals