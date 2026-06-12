USMNT World Cup Predictions: USA vs Paraguay Betting Guide, Props & Best Bets on FanDuel

Full FanDuel breakdown for USA vs Paraguay — money line, total goals, Pulisic props, Balogun anytime scorer, predicted lineups, and a same-game parlay for tonight's World Cup opener.

📍 SoFi Stadium, Inglewood CA Group D · USA World Cup Opener Total 2.5: Over +130 / Under -166

America's World Cup begins tonight at SoFi Stadium. Christian Pulisic leads the USMNT into what is arguably the nation's best chance ever to win a World Cup — on home soil, with a Pochettino-coached squad that CBS Sports calls "the most potent attacking team the United States has ever had." Paraguay have other ideas: they conceded just 10 goals in 18 CONMEBOL qualifying matches and arrive without injury doubt Julio Enciso. Here is the complete betting guide for tonight's match.

🚨 Injury Update — Paraguay Julio Enciso (LW) is OUT for Paraguay after suffering an injury last week and is expected to miss this match. Enciso had 3 qualifying goals and was Paraguay's most creative attacking threat behind Almirón. His absence significantly weakens Paraguay's attacking options and further tips the balance toward a USA win.

📋 Full FanDuel Odds Board — USA vs Paraguay

Market Selection FanDuel Odds 90-Min Result 🇺🇸 USA Win -105 90-Min Result 🤝 Draw +240 90-Min Result 🇵🇾 Paraguay Win +310 Total Goals Over 2.5 Goals +130 Total Goals Under 2.5 Goals ✅ -166 Anytime Scorer Pulisic — Anytime ⭐ +215 Anytime Scorer Balogun — Anytime ⭐ +215 Player Prop Pulisic — 2+ Shots on Target +290 Player Prop Pulisic — Goal or Assist ✅ +120 Group D USA to Win Group D +140 Tournament Pulisic — Top USA Scorer +300

*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 12, 2026. Lines subject to change — always confirm before wagering.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇺🇸 USA · 3-4-2-1 (Pochettino) GK Freese DEF Richards · Ream · Freeman MID A. Robinson · Adams (c) · McKennie · Dest ATT Pulisic · Tillman FWD Balogun 🇵🇾 Paraguay · 4-4-2 (Alfaro) GK Fernández DEF Cáceres · G. Gómez (c) · Alderete · Alonso MID Bobadilla · Cubas · D. Gómez · Mauricio FWD Sanabria · Almirón OUT: Enciso (injury)

⭐ Best Bet #1: USA to Win (-105)

USA Money Line FanDuel · 90 Minutes · Backed by CBS Sports, Covers.com -105 USA ranked 17th — Paraguay 41st Won last 3 meetings incl. Nov 2025 2-1 Home crowd at SoFi — massive advantage Enciso OUT for Paraguay The USA are justifiably favored and Covers.com backs them directly: "I'm backing the Americans as my top pick, and would play them up to -120." The gap in quality is significant — the USA are 24 FIFA ranking places above Paraguay — and the home advantage at SoFi Stadium in front of a sold-out LA crowd is a tangible factor. The loss of Julio Enciso is the decisive team news item. Fox Sports confirms "Paraguay's star player, Julio Enciso, suffered an injury last week and is expected to miss this match." CBS Sports analyst Thomas is backing the USMNT, stating "the Americans should have too much quality for Paraguay to handle" and singling out Balogun: "When he's on, he's a rocket ship." ✅ Case For Home soil, sold-out SoFi. 24 FIFA ranking places better. Won last 3 vs Paraguay. Enciso OUT. Best US attacking squad ever. Pochettino's press should dominate. ❌ Case Against -105 is tight for a match Paraguay will park deep. USMNT lost to Belgium and Portugal 7-2 combined in March. Pressure-packed opener. Paraguay's defensive record (10 goals in 18 qualifiers) is exceptional.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet USA to Win (-105) — World Cup Group D

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🎯 Best Bet #2: Under 2.5 Total Goals (-166)

Under 2.5 Total Goals FanDuel · SportsLine Martin Green's top pick -166 Paraguay avg 1.33 goals/game in qualifying 9 of 12 qualifying games Under 2.5 3 qualifying 0-0 draws for Paraguay Supercomputer: 59% probability Under Most projected scoreline: 1-0 or 2-0 USA SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is the top backer: "Paraguay's games averaged just 1.33 goals during their qualifying campaign. Nine of their 12 matches saw under 2.5 goals, including three 0-0 draws. The Paraguayans are happy to sit back, soak up pressure, and try to grind out results. It could take a while for the USMNT to break down this Paraguay defense, so under 2.5 goals looks appealing." Pre-tournament modelling puts the probability of under 2.5 goals at approximately 59%, with the 1-0 or 2-0 USA win as the most commonly projected scoreline. Even in the worst-case scenario for the Under — a 2-1 USA win — the bet still cashes. The -166 price reflects how structurally likely this outcome is.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Under 2.5 Goals (-166) — World Cup Group D

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🏆 Player Props: Christian Pulisic

🇺🇸 Christian Pulisic AC Milan · USA Captain · 33 International Goals Anytime Goalscorer FanDuel Research: "USA's best shot at breaking through" +215 Goal or Assist ✅ Best Value Supercomputer: 32% goal probability alone — +120 captures full upside +120 2+ Shots on Target Deep block = multiple attempts expected all game +290 Assist Feeds Balogun and Tillman — chief creator +390 FanDuel Research specifically identified Pulisic as "the USA's best shot at breaking through Paraguay's strong defense," noting that against a side expected to defend deep, he will see plenty of touches in dangerous areas. He enters the tournament 33 goals in, needing just one to tie Eric Wynalda for fourth on the USA's all-time list. The Goal or Assist at +120 is the best-value Pulisic prop. CBS Sports' SportsLine supercomputer puts his anytime goal probability alone at 32% — already close to even money. Add assist upside as the USA's chief creator and +120 is meaningful value. Bet365 backs this specifically, noting "+120 for Pulisic to either score or assist in Friday's showdown in Inglewood gets the green light."

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Pulisic Goal or Assist (+120)

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💡 Value Pick: Balogun Anytime Scorer (+215)

🇺🇸 Folarin Balogun — Anytime Scorer AS Monaco · USA Striker · 9 International Goals +215 19 goals across all comps for Monaco 2025-26 Scored vs Paraguay in Nov 2025 friendly Starting CF — all attacks feed through him CBS Sports expert top pick for tonight FanDuel Research: "breakout summer" candidate FanDuel Research's own pre-tournament analysis highlighted Balogun, writing that "unlike his main competition in this market — Pulisic — Balogun will likely spend the vast majority of his time operating centrally in prime goal-scoring position" and that he is "an intriguing bet at these odds and may be in store for a breakout summer." He netted 19 goals and 5 assists in 43 games across all competitions for Monaco in 2025-26. CBS Sports' top goalscorer expert backs Balogun as the top anytime pick for Friday, writing: "I'm expecting the Monaco man to open his account in Team USA's opener. Balogun and Giovanni Reyna scored against Paraguay in a 2-1 friendly victory in November." At +215 — the same price as Pulisic — backing the starting center-forward who directly scored against this exact opponent four months ago is sharp value.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Balogun Anytime Scorer (+215)

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💥 Same-Game Parlay

💥 SGP — FanDuel Sportsbook USA Win + Under 2.5 Goals + Balogun Anytime Scorer All three legs share the same thesis: a tight, controlled USA victory. A 1-0 USA win — the most commonly projected scoreline — hits all three simultaneously. These legs positively correlate: a Balogun goal is more likely if USA win, and a USA win with only one goal is more likely given Paraguay's defensive structure. ⚽ USA Win (-105) — Home advantage, Enciso out, 24 FIFA places better. Covers.com top pick.

— Home advantage, Enciso out, 24 FIFA places better. Covers.com top pick. ⚽ Under 2.5 Goals (-166) — Paraguay avg 1.33/game. 9 of 12 qualifying matches Under. Martin Green's top pick.

— Paraguay avg 1.33/game. 9 of 12 qualifying matches Under. Martin Green's top pick. ⚽ Balogun Anytime Scorer (+215) — Starting CF, 19 Monaco goals, scored vs Paraguay in November. CBS Sports top pick. *SGP odds approximate — confirm combined price in FanDuel's parlay builder before wagering.

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✅ Best Bets Summary

⭐ Top Pick USA to Win — -105 Home soil. Enciso OUT. 24 FIFA places better. Three straight wins over Paraguay. Best US attacking squad ever. Covers.com top pick; would back up to -120. Bet USA Win (-105) on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🎯 Goals Pick Under 2.5 Total Goals — -166 Martin Green's top pick. Paraguay avg 1.33 goals/game qualifying. 9 of 12 games Under. Supercomputer: 59% probability. Most projected scoreline is 1-0. Even a 2-1 USA win cashes. Bet Under 2.5 Goals (-166) on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

💡 Value Player Prop Pulisic Goal or Assist — +120 Supercomputer: 32% goal probability alone. Add his assist upside and +120 captures his full attacking output. Bet365 backs this specifically. Best value Pulisic prop on the board tonight. Bet Pulisic Goal or Assist (+120) on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🔮 Match Prediction

🇺🇸 1 – 0 🇵🇾 USA Win · Under 2.5 Goals · Balogun or Pulisic Scores The most commonly projected scoreline from multiple pre-tournament models is 1-0 to the USA. Covers.com's prediction is "Pulisic, Tillman and Balogun will create chaos inside the Paraguayan box with their rotations, and the USMNT will find a way through to get their Group D campaign off to a winning start." Paraguay's discipline and deep block prevent a more emphatic scoreline, but the quality gap — especially with Enciso absent — ultimately tells on home soil.

FAQ: USMNT World Cup Betting Guide

What are the best bets for USA vs Paraguay on FanDuel tonight? Three best bets: USA to win (-105) backed by Covers.com and CBS Sports; Under 2.5 total goals (-166) backed by SportsLine's Martin Green citing Paraguay's 1.33 qualifying goal average; and Pulisic goal or assist (+120) backed by Bet365 and the CBS supercomputer which puts his goal probability alone at 32%.

Why is Under 2.5 goals the strongest bet? Paraguay averaged just 1.33 goals per game in CONMEBOL qualifying — 9 of their 12 matches went under 2.5, including three 0-0 draws. Alfaro's 4-4-2 compresses to a 4-5-1 off the ball. Pre-tournament modelling puts the Under probability at 59%, making 1-0 or 2-0 USA the most projected outcomes. Both scenarios cash the under.

What FanDuel props are available for Pulisic tonight? Key FanDuel Pulisic props: anytime scorer +215, goal or assist +120, 2+ shots on target +290, assist +390. FanDuel Research backs him as "the USA's best shot at breaking through Paraguay's strong defense." The goal or assist at +120 is the best value, capturing his full creative output at a price that reflects the CBS supercomputer's 32% standalone goal probability.

Is Julio Enciso playing for Paraguay tonight? No. Julio Enciso suffered an injury last week and is expected to miss this match. He was Paraguay's most creative attacking threat with 3 qualifying goals. His absence significantly weakens Paraguay's attacking options and strengthens the case for a USA win.

What time does USA vs Paraguay kick off? USA vs Paraguay kicks off at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT tonight, Friday June 12, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Available free on FOX and Tubi — the most widely accessible American World Cup game in the broadcast era.