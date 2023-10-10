Raiders vs Patriots Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 6 - October 15

The NFL's Sunday slate includes the Las Vegas Raiders facing the New England Patriots.

Raiders vs Patriots Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raiders win (58.7%)

Raiders vs Patriots Point Spread

The Raiders are 2.5-point favorites against the Patriots. The Raiders are -120 to cover the spread, while the Patriots are -102 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Raiders vs Patriots Over/Under

A total of 41.5 points has been set for the Raiders-Patriots game on October 15, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Raiders vs Patriots Moneyline

Las Vegas is the favorite, -158 on the moneyline, while New England is a +134 underdog on the road.

Raiders vs Patriots Betting Trends

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread this year.

The Raiders don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Raiders have had one game (out of five) go over the total this season.

The Patriots have one win against the spread this year.

New England doesn't have a win ATS (0-3) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.

The Patriots have had one game (out of five) hit the over this season.

