Vikings vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 6 - October 15

The Sunday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears.

Vikings vs Bears Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Vikings win (59.2%)

Vikings vs Bears Point Spread

The Vikings are 3-point favorites against the Bears. The Vikings are -110 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -110 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Vikings vs Bears Over/Under

An over/under of 44 has been set for Vikings-Bears on October 15, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Vikings vs Bears Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +132 underdog despite being at home.

Vikings vs Bears Betting Trends

Minnesota has posted two wins against the spread this year.

As a 3-point favorite or greater, the Vikings have one win ATS (1-1) this season.

One of the Vikings' five games this season has hit the over.

The Bears have won once against the spread this season.

Chicago has won once ATS (1-1-1) as a 3-point underdog or greater this year.

The Bears and their opponent have yet to not hit the over this season.

Vikings vs Bears Odds & Spread

Moneyline: MIN: (-156) | CHI: (+132)

MIN: (-156) | CHI: (+132) Spread: MIN: -3 (-110) | CHI: +3 (-110)

MIN: -3 (-110) | CHI: +3 (-110) Total: 44 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

