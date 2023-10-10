FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
NFL

Vikings vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 6 - October 15

Data Skrive
The Sunday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Vikings vs Bears Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Vikings win (59.2%)

Vikings vs Bears Point Spread

The Vikings are 3-point favorites against the Bears. The Vikings are -110 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -110 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Vikings vs Bears Over/Under

An over/under of 44 has been set for Vikings-Bears on October 15, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Vikings vs Bears Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +132 underdog despite being at home.

Vikings vs Bears Betting Trends

  • Minnesota has posted two wins against the spread this year.
  • As a 3-point favorite or greater, the Vikings have one win ATS (1-1) this season.
  • One of the Vikings' five games this season has hit the over.
  • The Bears have won once against the spread this season.
  • Chicago has won once ATS (1-1-1) as a 3-point underdog or greater this year.
  • The Bears and their opponent have yet to not hit the over this season.

Vikings vs Bears Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: MIN: (-156) | CHI: (+132)
  • Spread: MIN: -3 (-110) | CHI: +3 (-110)
  • Total: 44 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

