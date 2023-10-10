Falcons vs Commanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 6 - October 15

The NFL's Sunday slate includes the Atlanta Falcons facing the Washington Commanders.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Falcons vs Commanders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Falcons win (65.5%)

Falcons vs Commanders Point Spread

The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites against the Commanders. The Falcons are -110 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are -110 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Falcons vs Commanders Over/Under

A combined point total of 42.5 has been set for Falcons-Commanders on October 15, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Falcons vs Commanders Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -130 favorite at home.

Falcons vs Commanders Betting Trends

Atlanta has one win against the spread this season.

The Falcons have won once ATS (1-2) as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season.

One Falcons game (out of five) has gone over the point total this season.

The Commanders have won twice against the spread this year.

Washington has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.

The Commanders have played five games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

Falcons vs Commanders Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-130) | WAS: (+110)

ATL: (-130) | WAS: (+110) Spread: ATL: -2.5 (-110) | WAS: +2.5 (-110)

ATL: -2.5 (-110) | WAS: +2.5 (-110) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

