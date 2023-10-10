Eagles vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 6 - October 15

The NFL's Sunday slate includes the Philadelphia Eagles facing the New York Jets.

Eagles vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (75.7%)

Eagles vs Jets Point Spread

The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites against the Jets. The Eagles are -108 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -112 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Eagles vs Jets Over/Under

The over/under for Eagles-Jets on October 15 is 41. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Eagles vs Jets Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -295 on the moneyline, while New York is a +240 underdog despite being at home.

Eagles vs Jets Betting Trends

Against the spread, Philadelphia is 3-2-0 this year.

The Eagles have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Eagles have played five games this year and three of them have hit the over.

The Jets have three wins in five contests against the spread this year.

New York has one win ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.

The Jets have seen three of their five games hit the over.

Eagles vs Jets Odds & Spread

Moneyline: PHI: (-295) | NYJ: (+240)

PHI: (-295) | NYJ: (+240) Spread: PHI: -6.5 (-108) | NYJ: +6.5 (-112)

PHI: -6.5 (-108) | NYJ: +6.5 (-112) Total: 41 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

