USA vs Paraguay Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Picks & Odds Tonight
The USMNT kicks off their home World Cup tonight at SoFi Stadium — and the anytime goalscorer market is where the real betting value lives. With Paraguay setting up to defend deep, this is a game that lives and dies on which USA attacker breaks the deadlock. Balogun and Pulisic are the two names every expert backs — but Tillman and Pepi offer legitimate value as alternatives, and even a Paraguay counter-attack goal is live at big odds. Here's the full breakdown.
⚽ Anytime Goalscorer Odds — Full Board
|#
|Player
|Team
|Anytime
|Club
|1
|Folarin Balogun ⭐
|🇺🇸 USA
|+215
|Monaco (L1)
|2
|Christian Pulisic ⭐
|🇺🇸 USA
|+215
|AC Milan (SA)
|3
|Ricardo Pepi
|🇺🇸 USA
|+225
|PSV (Ere)
|4
|Haji Wright
|🇺🇸 USA
|+250
|Coventry (Champ)
|5
|Antonio Sanabria
|🇵🇾 Para
|+330
|Cremonese (SB)
|6
|Malik Tillman
|🇺🇸 USA
|+380
|Leverkusen (BL)
|7
|Giovanni Reyna
|🇺🇸 USA
|+380
|Dortmund (BL)
|8
|Timothy Weah
|🇺🇸 USA
|+380
|Juventus (SA)
|9
|Weston McKennie
|🇺🇸 USA
|+380
|Juventus (SA)
|10
|Miguel Almirón 💎
|🇵🇾 Para
|+500
|Atlanta Utd (MLS)
*Anytime goalscorer odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 12, 2026. Subject to change — always confirm before wagering. Pays out if the player scores at any point before the final whistle.
🔍 How Goals Get Scored in This Game
Paraguay conceded just 10 goals in 18 CONMEBOL qualifying matches and will set up in a compact block. Understanding the three scoring routes tells you which players to back.
⭐ Pick #1: Folarin Balogun — Anytime +215
Balogun is the consensus top pick among experts who have specifically broken down this goalscorer market. RotoWire named him their top anytime scorer best bet, noting "Balogun and Reyna scored against Paraguay in a 2-1 friendly victory in November." CBS Sports' top goalscorer expert echoes this directly: "I'm expecting the Monaco man to open his account in Team USA's opener."
Racing Post confirms he is "the expected USA line leader against Paraguay", noting his 13 Ligue 1 goals this season and that "his goalscoring instincts could be key to getting the USA's World Cup challenge off to the perfect start." FanDuel Research's own pre-tournament analysis backed him over Pulisic, writing that he "will likely spend the vast majority of his time operating centrally in prime goal-scoring position" and "may be in store for a breakout summer."
At +215, he's tied with Pulisic as the joint-shortest price — but as the starting center-forward, every USA goal attempt in the final third flows through him. His role is simpler and more direct than Pulisic's: be in the right place in the box and finish. CBS Sports analyst Thomas put it best: "When he's on, he's a rocket ship."
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Pick #2: Christian Pulisic — Anytime +215
Pulisic's case is built on motivation, versatility, and dead-ball duties. He needs just one goal to tie Eric Wynalda for fourth on the USA's all-time scoring list — a personal milestone that will be on his mind throughout. According to the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Pulisic is +210 to score against Paraguay. Pulisic is +390 to record an assist and +290 to record 2+ shots on target.
JuveFc.com specifically backs him: "Pulisic enters this tournament as the United States' leading attacking reference with 33 goals in 86 caps and is the focal point of Pochettino's attacking system." As free kick taker and penalty taker, he has scoring routes that go beyond open play — any foul in the box goes directly to him.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💡 Value Pick: Malik Tillman — Anytime +380
Tillman is the overlooked value play in this market. Expected to start as one of two attacking midfielders in Pochettino's 3-4-2-1, he operates in exactly the space a deep Paraguay block leaves exposed — arriving late from midfield into the second-wave areas where defensive organisation breaks down.
Covers.com specifically names "Christian Pulisic, Malik Tillman, and Folarin Balogun" as the trio that "will create chaos inside the Paraguayan box with their rotations." CBS Sports also highlighted Tillman's breakout at Bayer Leverkusen this season. At +380, the market treats him as a distant third option — but for a player starting between the USA's two headline scorers against a deep block, nearly 4/1 is where the value lives.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
📋 Other Contenders: Quick Analysis
✅ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
RotoWire top pick. CBS Sports expert top pick. FanDuel Research's own write-up. Racing Post "expected USA line leader." Scored vs Paraguay November 2025. Starting center-forward whose entire role is to finish.Bet Balogun +215 on FanDuel Bet Now →
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
32% standalone goal probability per CBS Sports supercomputer. Add his assist upside as USA's dead-ball deliverer and the value at +120 is clear. Bet365's specific recommendation. Better value than the +215 anytime scorer for a player whose full output is goal-plus-assist.Bet Pulisic Goal or Assist (+120) on FanDuel Bet Now →
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
Starts between Pulisic and Balogun in the 3-4-2-1. Covers.com names the Pulisic-Tillman-Balogun trio specifically. Late-arriving midfield runner into the box — exactly how goals get scored against deep-sitting defenses. Nearly 4/1 for a starting player in the attacking unit.Bet Tillman +380 on FanDuel Bet Now →
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
10 international goals, 76 caps. Racing Post names him as Paraguay's attack focal point with Enciso out. At +500, only 17% implied probability for a confirmed starter who is Paraguay's single best attacking weapon. If Paraguay score, it likely goes through him.Bet Almirón +500 on FanDuel Bet Now →
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: Anytime Goalscorer Betting — USA vs Paraguay
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.