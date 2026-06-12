USA vs Paraguay Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Picks & Odds Tonight

Full anytime goalscorer odds, player analysis and expert-backed picks for the USMNT's 2026 World Cup opener. Every contender ranked from best bet to dark horse.

🇺🇸 USA -105 VS +310 Paraguay 🇵🇾 Draw +240 · Total 2.5: Over +130 / Under -166 · Group D · SoFi Stadium

🚨 Julio Enciso (Paraguay LW) — OUT with a thigh injury per Racing Post. Paraguay's most creative attacker misses the opener. His absence concentrates their scoring threat entirely on Sanabria and Almirón.

The USMNT kicks off their home World Cup tonight at SoFi Stadium — and the anytime goalscorer market is where the real betting value lives. With Paraguay setting up to defend deep, this is a game that lives and dies on which USA attacker breaks the deadlock. Balogun and Pulisic are the two names every expert backs — but Tillman and Pepi offer legitimate value as alternatives, and even a Paraguay counter-attack goal is live at big odds. Here's the full breakdown.

⚽ Anytime Goalscorer Odds — Full Board

# Player Team Anytime Club 1 Folarin Balogun ⭐ 🇺🇸 USA +215 Monaco (L1) 2 Christian Pulisic ⭐ 🇺🇸 USA +215 AC Milan (SA) 3 Ricardo Pepi 🇺🇸 USA +225 PSV (Ere) 4 Haji Wright 🇺🇸 USA +250 Coventry (Champ) 5 Antonio Sanabria 🇵🇾 Para +330 Cremonese (SB) 6 Malik Tillman 🇺🇸 USA +380 Leverkusen (BL) 7 Giovanni Reyna 🇺🇸 USA +380 Dortmund (BL) 8 Timothy Weah 🇺🇸 USA +380 Juventus (SA) 9 Weston McKennie 🇺🇸 USA +380 Juventus (SA) 10 Miguel Almirón 💎 🇵🇾 Para +500 Atlanta Utd (MLS)

*Anytime goalscorer odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 12, 2026. Subject to change — always confirm before wagering. Pays out if the player scores at any point before the final whistle.

🔍 How Goals Get Scored in This Game

Paraguay conceded just 10 goals in 18 CONMEBOL qualifying matches and will set up in a compact block. Understanding the three scoring routes tells you which players to back.

⚡ High-Press Combination Pochettino's press forces turnovers in Paraguay's half. Pulisic combines in tight pockets; Balogun makes diagonal runs in behind; Tillman arrives late. The Pulisic-Tillman-Balogun rotation is the primary scoring engine — Covers.com names all three specifically. 🎯 Set Piece / Penalty Pulisic takes USA's free kicks, corners and penalties. Paraguay will foul in dangerous areas protecting their deep block — any box foul goes straight to Pulisic from the spot. The penalty route alone makes his Goal or Assist at +120 the smartest single prop on the board. ↩️ Paraguay Counter-Attack Without Enciso, the counter runs through Almirón and Sanabria exclusively. All 4 of Paraguay's qualifying losses were 1-0 — they know how to get one goal and absorb. If USA over-commits, these two are live at big odds.

⭐ Pick #1: Folarin Balogun — Anytime +215

🇺🇸 Folarin Balogun USA Striker · AS Monaco (Ligue 1) · Age 24 · 9 International Goals Anytime Scorer +215 2+ Goals +1400 19 goals + 5 assists — Monaco 2025-26 Scored vs Paraguay — Nov 2025 friendly Expected starting center-forward RotoWire + CBS Sports top pick Racing Post: "expected USA line leader" Balogun is the consensus top pick among experts who have specifically broken down this goalscorer market. RotoWire named him their top anytime scorer best bet, noting "Balogun and Reyna scored against Paraguay in a 2-1 friendly victory in November." CBS Sports' top goalscorer expert echoes this directly: "I'm expecting the Monaco man to open his account in Team USA's opener." Racing Post confirms he is "the expected USA line leader against Paraguay", noting his 13 Ligue 1 goals this season and that "his goalscoring instincts could be key to getting the USA's World Cup challenge off to the perfect start." FanDuel Research's own pre-tournament analysis backed him over Pulisic, writing that he "will likely spend the vast majority of his time operating centrally in prime goal-scoring position" and "may be in store for a breakout summer." At +215, he's tied with Pulisic as the joint-shortest price — but as the starting center-forward, every USA goal attempt in the final third flows through him. His role is simpler and more direct than Pulisic's: be in the right place in the box and finish. CBS Sports analyst Thomas put it best: "When he's on, he's a rocket ship."

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Balogun Anytime Scorer (+215) — World Cup

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🎯 Pick #2: Christian Pulisic — Anytime +215

🇺🇸 Christian Pulisic USA Captain · AC Milan (Serie A) · Age 26 · 33 International Goals Anytime Scorer +215 Goal or Assist +120 2+ Shots OT +290 33 goals in 86 caps — USA captain 1 goal from Wynalda — 4th all-time Scored vs Paraguay Nov 2025 Free kick + penalty taker Goal or Assist +120 — best value prop Pulisic's case is built on motivation, versatility, and dead-ball duties. He needs just one goal to tie Eric Wynalda for fourth on the USA's all-time scoring list — a personal milestone that will be on his mind throughout. According to the latest 2026 World Cup odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Pulisic is +210 to score against Paraguay. Pulisic is +390 to record an assist and +290 to record 2+ shots on target. JuveFc.com specifically backs him: "Pulisic enters this tournament as the United States' leading attacking reference with 33 goals in 86 caps and is the focal point of Pochettino's attacking system." As free kick taker and penalty taker, he has scoring routes that go beyond open play — any foul in the box goes directly to him. 💡 Best Pulisic Prop Tonight The Goal or Assist at +120 is the highest-value Pulisic market tonight. CBS Sports' SportsLine supercomputer puts his standalone goal probability at 32% — that's already approaching even money. Add his assist probability as USA's chief creator and you're capturing his full attacking output at +120. Bet365 specifically backs it for tonight's match.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Pulisic Anytime Scorer (+215) — World Cup

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💡 Value Pick: Malik Tillman — Anytime +380

🇺🇸 Malik Tillman USA Attacking Mid · Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) · Age 22 Anytime Scorer +380 Breakout season at Bayer Leverkusen Late runner into box from AM role Covers.com names him with Pulisic + Balogun Starting between USA's two headline scorers Tillman is the overlooked value play in this market. Expected to start as one of two attacking midfielders in Pochettino's 3-4-2-1, he operates in exactly the space a deep Paraguay block leaves exposed — arriving late from midfield into the second-wave areas where defensive organisation breaks down. Covers.com specifically names "Christian Pulisic, Malik Tillman, and Folarin Balogun" as the trio that "will create chaos inside the Paraguayan box with their rotations." CBS Sports also highlighted Tillman's breakout at Bayer Leverkusen this season. At +380, the market treats him as a distant third option — but for a player starting between the USA's two headline scorers against a deep block, nearly 4/1 is where the value lives.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Malik Tillman Anytime Scorer (+380) — World Cup

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📋 Other Contenders: Quick Analysis

Anytime +225 🇺🇸 Ricardo Pepi · PSV Eindhoven 16 Eredivisie goals this season. The backup striker who starts if Balogun doesn't or comes off. Physical presence in the box, direct runner. Priced almost identically to the top two — live if he gets on the pitch in a meaningful role. Anytime +380 🇺🇸 Giovanni Reyna · Borussia Dortmund Scored vs Paraguay in the November 2025 friendly alongside Balogun. CBS Sports cites this when backing the USA attack — Reyna's previous success against this opponent makes him a live threat at +380 from the bench or as a starter. Anytime +380 🇺🇸 Timothy Weah · Juventus Pace and directness from the right wing. If USA win the ball high up the pitch through the press, Weah's acceleration in behind Paraguay's back four creates second-phase scoring moments that happen at long odds on the scoresheet. Anytime +330 🇵🇾 Antonio Sanabria · Cremonese Paraguay's top qualifying scorer with four goals. The physical focal point for counter-attacks with Enciso out. If Paraguay score at all, Sanabria is the most likely name on the scoresheet — the best Paraguay value on the board at +330. Anytime +500 🇵🇾 Miguel Almirón · Atlanta United 💎 The leading marksman in Paraguay's World Cup squad with ten goals from 76 internationals. Racing Post names him the focal point of Paraguay's attack with Enciso out. At +500, he is the best-value dark horse among confirmed starters — MLS familiarity with the home environment adds an edge.

✅ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Top Pick Folarin Balogun Anytime Scorer — +215 RotoWire top pick. CBS Sports expert top pick. FanDuel Research's own write-up. Racing Post "expected USA line leader." Scored vs Paraguay November 2025. Starting center-forward whose entire role is to finish. Bet Balogun +215 on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🎯 Pick #2 Pulisic Goal or Assist — +120 32% standalone goal probability per CBS Sports supercomputer. Add his assist upside as USA's dead-ball deliverer and the value at +120 is clear. Bet365's specific recommendation. Better value than the +215 anytime scorer for a player whose full output is goal-plus-assist. Bet Pulisic Goal or Assist (+120) on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

💡 Value Pick Malik Tillman Anytime Scorer — +380 Starts between Pulisic and Balogun in the 3-4-2-1. Covers.com names the Pulisic-Tillman-Balogun trio specifically. Late-arriving midfield runner into the box — exactly how goals get scored against deep-sitting defenses. Nearly 4/1 for a starting player in the attacking unit. Bet Tillman +380 on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

💎 Dark Horse Miguel Almirón Anytime Scorer — +500 10 international goals, 76 caps. Racing Post names him as Paraguay's attack focal point with Enciso out. At +500, only 17% implied probability for a confirmed starter who is Paraguay's single best attacking weapon. If Paraguay score, it likely goes through him. Bet Almirón +500 on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

FAQ: Anytime Goalscorer Betting — USA vs Paraguay

Who is the best anytime goalscorer bet tonight? Folarin Balogun at +215 is the top pick, backed by RotoWire, CBS Sports, Racing Post and FanDuel Research's own analysis. He is the expected starting center-forward, scored against Paraguay in November 2025, and had 19 goals and 5 assists for Monaco this season. Every USA goal attempt in the final third flows through him.

What is Pulisic's best prop tonight on FanDuel? The Goal or Assist at +120 is the smartest Pulisic market. CBS Sports' SportsLine supercomputer puts his standalone goal probability at 32%, which is already close to even money. Add his assist upside as USA's chief creator, free kick deliverer and penalty taker — +120 captures his full attacking contribution far better than the +215 anytime scorer. Bet365 specifically recommends this line.

Is Julio Enciso playing for Paraguay tonight? No. Racing Post confirms Enciso (thigh) is out for this match. He was Paraguay's most creative attacker with 3 qualifying goals. His absence concentrates Paraguay's entire goalscoring threat on Sanabria (+330) and Almirón (+500).

Why is Tillman at +380 worth backing? Tillman starts as one of two attacking midfielders in Pochettino's 3-4-2-1 between Pulisic and Balogun. Covers.com names the Pulisic-Tillman-Balogun trio specifically when backing the USA attack. He arrives late from midfield into second-wave areas behind a deep Paraguay block — exactly how goals get scored at long odds in tight matches. At nearly 4/1, the market undervalues a player starting in the heart of the USA's attacking system.