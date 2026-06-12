Canada vs Bosnia Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score First Goal in Today's Match?
Canada play their first World Cup match on home soil since 1986 — and their very first competitive game ever in Canada. Jonathan David, Canada's all-time leading scorer, and Edin Džeko, Bosnia's 40-year-old legend, are the two headline names in the first-goalscorer market. With Davies OUT, Canada's attack runs even more heavily through David. Here is the complete breakdown.
⚽ First Goalscorer Odds — Full Board
|#
|Player
|Team
|Anytime
|1st Goal
|1
|Jonathan David ⭐
|🇨🇦 Canada
|+185
|+475
|2
|Cyle Larin
|🇨🇦 Canada
|+210
|+550
|3
|Edin Džeko ⭐
|🇧🇦 Bosnia
|+300
|~+750
|4
|Tajon Buchanan
|🇨🇦 Canada
|+330
|+850
|5
|Tani Oluwaseyi
|🇨🇦 Canada
|+350
|+850
|6
|Ermedin Demirović
|🇧🇦 Bosnia
|+390
|~+1000
|7
|Alphonso Davies
|🇨🇦 Canada
|+370
|+900 ⚠️ DOUBT
|8
|Jacob Shaffelburg 💎
|🇨🇦 Canada
|+390
|+950
*Anytime scorer odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. First goalscorer odds via ESPN. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Davies listed as doubtful — verify availability before wagering.
🔍 Three Routes to the First Goal
⭐ Pick #1: Jonathan David
Covers.com specifically backs David as the top pick: "Jonathan David is the centerpiece of Canada's attack and offers excellent value to score anytime. The Juventus striker is Canada's all-time leading scorer, takes penalty duties, and has been involved in more than a third of the country's goals across its last two major tournaments."
The Alphonso Davies injury makes David's importance even greater. RotoWire confirms David as "Canada's primary goal threat" and "the penalty taker and the reference point for everything going forward." With 39 goals in 77 caps, he is comfortably Canada's most prolific scorer and the player whose entire role is to be in the right place at the decisive moment.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Pick #2: Cyle Larin
Larin is Canada's second-most capped goalscorer and the more physically imposing of the two strikers — the type Bosnia's center-backs will find uncomfortable to deal with from crosses and set pieces. He was the top scorer in CONCACAF qualifying and scored Canada's first-ever World Cup goal against Croatia in 2022. Sports Illustrated confirms "Larin will partner Jonathan David up top — the pair having produced 69 goals between them for the national team."
In a game where Canada are expected to dominate possession, Larin's physicality and aerial presence give him a genuine route to the first goal even if David draws the defensive attention. At +210 anytime and +550 first goal, he's the best value second-pick on the Canada side.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💎 Dark Horse: Edin Džeko
CBS Sports notes Džeko "has scored 73 goals in 148 matches for the team through the years" — Bosnia's all-time record by a substantial margin. Heavy.com confirms he is available: "Although there was uncertainty surrounding his availability for the Group B opener, it has been confirmed that he is available."
Covers.com notes that against Italy, Bosnia "were far more comfortable progressing the ball through midfield and attacking wide areas than I anticipated — Džeko remains the focal point of that attack." At +300 anytime, if Bosnia spring a counter and the first goal is theirs, Džeko is the most likely finisher — confirmed available, fully motivated, and Bosnia's greatest-ever goalscorer.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
📋 Other Contenders
✅ Predictions & Best Bets Summary
First Goalscorer +475 · Anytime +185
Canada's all-time leading scorer starts his first competitive match on Canadian soil in front of a packed BMO Field. With Davies out, the entire creative and goalscoring burden falls on David. He is the penalty taker, the reference point for everything going forward, and backed by Covers.com and Fox Sports as the standout goalscorer bet. RotoWire's predicted scoreline is 1-0 Canada, with Bosnia "making it uncomfortable for large stretches" — and David scoring that goal is the single most likely specific outcome in the game.
39 international goals. Canada's all-time leader. Penalty taker. Davies OUT makes him even more central. Covers.com and Fox Sports top pick. Historic home World Cup debut at BMO Field.Bet David +185 on FanDuel Bet Now →
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
30 international goals. CONCACAF qualifying top scorer. Scored Canada's first-ever World Cup goal. Physical presence alongside David. If Bosnia key on David, Larin is the beneficiary. Best value second-pick on the Canada side.Bet Larin +210 on FanDuel Bet Now →
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
73 international goals. Bosnia's all-time record scorer. Confirmed fit to start. The counter-attack focal point — became the oldest goalscorer in 2. Bundesliga history last season. At +300, the best Bosnia value on the board.Bet Džeko +300 on FanDuel Bet Now →
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: First Goalscorer — Canada vs Bosnia
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