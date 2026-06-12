Canada vs Bosnia Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score First Goal in Today's Match?

First goalscorer predictions, full odds board and analysis for Canada's historic first home World Cup match. Jonathan David, Edin Džeko and every contender ranked.

Who Will Score the First Goal?

🇨🇦 Canada VS Bosnia & Herz. 🇧🇦 Group B · BMO Field · Toronto, Canada · Canada's 1st Home World Cup Match

🚨 Injury Update — Canada Alphonso Davies (hamstring) — DOUBTFUL/OUT. Canada's captain and most recognisable star is expected to miss this match. He scored the first goal of Canada's 2022 World Cup campaign against Croatia. His absence reshapes Canada's left flank entirely. Moise Bombito (leg) — OUT confirmed. For Bosnia, Edin Džeko (shoulder) is fit to start per RotoWire. Haris Tabakovic (ankle) doubtful.

Canada play their first World Cup match on home soil since 1986 — and their very first competitive game ever in Canada. Jonathan David, Canada's all-time leading scorer, and Edin Džeko, Bosnia's 40-year-old legend, are the two headline names in the first-goalscorer market. With Davies OUT, Canada's attack runs even more heavily through David. Here is the complete breakdown.

⚽ First Goalscorer Odds — Full Board

# Player Team Anytime 1st Goal 1 Jonathan David ⭐ 🇨🇦 Canada +185 +475 2 Cyle Larin 🇨🇦 Canada +210 +550 3 Edin Džeko ⭐ 🇧🇦 Bosnia +300 ~+750 4 Tajon Buchanan 🇨🇦 Canada +330 +850 5 Tani Oluwaseyi 🇨🇦 Canada +350 +850 6 Ermedin Demirović 🇧🇦 Bosnia +390 ~+1000 7 Alphonso Davies 🇨🇦 Canada +370 +900 ⚠️ DOUBT 8 Jacob Shaffelburg 💎 🇨🇦 Canada +390 +950

*Anytime scorer odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. First goalscorer odds via ESPN. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Davies listed as doubtful — verify availability before wagering.

🔍 Three Routes to the First Goal

🎯 David — Penalty & Set Pieces Jonathan David is Canada's penalty taker and set-piece threat with 39 international goals. Bosnia's aggressive defending creates fouls in dangerous areas. With Davies out, all creative supply routes through David. ⚡ Canada Open Play & Counter Buchanan's pace on the right and Larin's physicality up front create the open-play route to goal. Canada will have the ball, the crowd and the pressure — Marsch's high-press generates chances through sustained attack. ↩️ Bosnia Counter — Džeko & Demirović Bosnia knocked out Italy with this approach — absorb, then counter. Džeko holds up play as the focal point; Demirović runs in behind. Canada's defensive record when their shape breaks is exactly what Bosnia exploit.

⭐ Pick #1: Jonathan David

🇨🇦 Jonathan David Canada Captain (acting) · Juventus (Serie A) · 39 International Goals Anytime +185 First Goal +475 39 goals in 77 caps — Canada all-time leader Canada's penalty taker Fox Sports: "+185 to score against Bosnia" Covers.com top pick Davies OUT — David is now Canada's #1 threat Covers.com specifically backs David as the top pick: "Jonathan David is the centerpiece of Canada's attack and offers excellent value to score anytime. The Juventus striker is Canada's all-time leading scorer, takes penalty duties, and has been involved in more than a third of the country's goals across its last two major tournaments." The Alphonso Davies injury makes David's importance even greater. RotoWire confirms David as "Canada's primary goal threat" and "the penalty taker and the reference point for everything going forward." With 39 goals in 77 caps, he is comfortably Canada's most prolific scorer and the player whose entire role is to be in the right place at the decisive moment. 🔮 Verdict Top pick — clear #1 on the board. Penalty duties, all-time scorer, backed by Covers.com and Fox Sports. With Davies out, the funnel of Canada's attack runs entirely through him. +475 first scorer and +185 anytime are the two best bets on the Canada side.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Jonathan David Anytime Scorer (+185)

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🎯 Pick #2: Cyle Larin

🇨🇦 Cyle Larin Canada Striker · Southampton (Premier League) · 30 International Goals Anytime +210 First Goal +550 30 goals in 90 senior caps Top scorer CONCACAF qualifying Scored vs Croatia 2022 — WC experience David & Larin = 69 goals combined for Canada Larin is Canada's second-most capped goalscorer and the more physically imposing of the two strikers — the type Bosnia's center-backs will find uncomfortable to deal with from crosses and set pieces. He was the top scorer in CONCACAF qualifying and scored Canada's first-ever World Cup goal against Croatia in 2022. Sports Illustrated confirms "Larin will partner Jonathan David up top — the pair having produced 69 goals between them for the national team." In a game where Canada are expected to dominate possession, Larin's physicality and aerial presence give him a genuine route to the first goal even if David draws the defensive attention. At +210 anytime and +550 first goal, he's the best value second-pick on the Canada side.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Cyle Larin Anytime Scorer (+210)

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💎 Dark Horse: Edin Džeko

🇧🇦 Edin Džeko Bosnia Striker · Schalke (2. Bundesliga) · Age 40 · 73 International Goals Anytime +300 First Goal ~+750 73 goals in 148 caps — Bosnia all-time record Confirmed fit to start (shoulder clear) Oldest goalscorer in 2. Bundesliga history 2025-26 Knocked out Italy with counter-attack approach CBS Sports notes Džeko "has scored 73 goals in 148 matches for the team through the years" — Bosnia's all-time record by a substantial margin. Heavy.com confirms he is available: "Although there was uncertainty surrounding his availability for the Group B opener, it has been confirmed that he is available." Covers.com notes that against Italy, Bosnia "were far more comfortable progressing the ball through midfield and attacking wide areas than I anticipated — Džeko remains the focal point of that attack." At +300 anytime, if Bosnia spring a counter and the first goal is theirs, Džeko is the most likely finisher — confirmed available, fully motivated, and Bosnia's greatest-ever goalscorer.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Edin Džeko Anytime Scorer (+300)

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📋 Other Contenders

Anytime +330 🇨🇦 Tajon Buchanan Canada · Villarreal (La Liga) Expected to start on the right wing. With Davies absent from the left, Buchanan on the right becomes Canada's primary wide threat. Racing Post note he was carded 8 times in 21 La Liga starts — high energy, high involvement in dangerous areas. Anytime +350 🇨🇦 Tani Oluwaseyi Canada · Impact sub / possible starter Raw pace and directness — the type who can spring a late counter. If Larin tires, Oluwaseyi is the lively replacement with legs to run in behind a tired Bosnia back line. Good late-game and impact sub value. Anytime +390 🇧🇦 Ermedin Demirović Bosnia · Stuttgart (Bundesliga) · 15 goals 2025-26 SI notes he "deserves respect after an impressive 15-goal season with Stuttgart." The more mobile, dynamic runner alongside Džeko. If Bosnia counter effectively, it could be Demirović — not Džeko — who finishes the move. Anytime +390 🇨🇦 Jacob Shaffelburg 💎 Canada · Wide-left if Davies stays out With Davies unavailable, Shaffelburg could earn a starting berth on the left wing. At +390 anytime, he's an intriguing dark horse if named in the XI — particularly from wide delivery positions feeding David and Larin in the box.

✅ Predictions & Best Bets Summary

🔮 Our First Goalscorer Prediction Jonathan David 🇨🇦

First Goalscorer +475 · Anytime +185 Canada's all-time leading scorer starts his first competitive match on Canadian soil in front of a packed BMO Field. With Davies out, the entire creative and goalscoring burden falls on David. He is the penalty taker, the reference point for everything going forward, and backed by Covers.com and Fox Sports as the standout goalscorer bet. RotoWire's predicted scoreline is 1-0 Canada, with Bosnia "making it uncomfortable for large stretches" — and David scoring that goal is the single most likely specific outcome in the game.

⭐ Top Pick Jonathan David Anytime Scorer — +185 39 international goals. Canada's all-time leader. Penalty taker. Davies OUT makes him even more central. Covers.com and Fox Sports top pick. Historic home World Cup debut at BMO Field. Bet David +185 on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

🎯 Value Pick Cyle Larin Anytime Scorer — +210 30 international goals. CONCACAF qualifying top scorer. Scored Canada's first-ever World Cup goal. Physical presence alongside David. If Bosnia key on David, Larin is the beneficiary. Best value second-pick on the Canada side. Bet Larin +210 on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

💎 Dark Horse Edin Džeko Anytime Scorer — +300 73 international goals. Bosnia's all-time record scorer. Confirmed fit to start. The counter-attack focal point — became the oldest goalscorer in 2. Bundesliga history last season. At +300, the best Bosnia value on the board. Bet Džeko +300 on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

FAQ: First Goalscorer — Canada vs Bosnia

Who is most likely to score first in Canada vs Bosnia? Jonathan David is the clear top prediction. He is Canada's all-time leading scorer with 39 goals in 77 caps, the penalty taker, and the focal point of everything going forward — especially with Alphonso Davies doubtful to start. Covers.com and Fox Sports both back him specifically as their top goalscorer bet at +185 anytime on FanDuel.

Is Alphonso Davies playing today? Alphonso Davies is expected to miss the match with a hamstring injury. Racing Post and RotoWire both confirmed his likely absence. His unavailability significantly reshapes Canada's left flank and increases David's role as the primary creative and goalscoring outlet. Davies scored Canada's famous 68-second goal against Croatia in the 2022 World Cup.

Why is Edin Džeko a good dark horse pick? Džeko has 73 international goals in 148 caps — Bosnia's all-time record — and is confirmed fit to start per RotoWire. At 40, he is still the focal point of Bosnia's counter-attack, and became the oldest goalscorer in 2. Bundesliga history during 2025-26. Bosnia eliminated Italy with this exact counter-attack approach. At +300 anytime, he is the best-value Bosnia scorer pick with a confirmed route to goal.

What are the Canada vs Bosnia odds on FanDuel? Canada are -125 favorites on the 90-minute money line. Bosnia are +390 underdogs and the draw is +250. Total goals over/under is 2.5. Jonathan David is +185 anytime scorer and Cyle Larin is +210. Edin Džeko is +300 anytime scorer for Bosnia.

What time does Canada vs Bosnia kick off? Canada vs Bosnia kicks off at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT today, Friday June 12, 2026 at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada. This is the first-ever men's World Cup match played on Canadian soil — a historic occasion for Canadian football. It is broadcast on FOX in the United States.