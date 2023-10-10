Rams vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 6 - October 15

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Los Angeles Rams facing the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rams win (78%)

Rams vs Cardinals Point Spread

The Rams are 7-point favorites against the Cardinals. The Rams are -105 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -115 to cover as a 7-point underdog.

Rams vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Rams-Cardinals game on October 15 has been given an over/under of 48.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Rams vs Cardinals Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +265 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -330 favorite at home.

Rams vs Cardinals Betting Trends

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread this season.

Two Rams games (out of five) have hit the over this season.

The Cardinals have three wins in five contests against the spread this season.

Arizona has one win ATS (1-1) as a 7-point underdog or more this season.

The Cardinals have seen four of their five games go over the point total.

Rams vs Cardinals Odds & Spread

Moneyline: LAR: (-330) | ARI: (+265)

LAR: (-330) | ARI: (+265) Spread: LAR: -7 (-105) | ARI: +7 (-115)

LAR: -7 (-105) | ARI: +7 (-115) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

