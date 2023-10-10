Chiefs vs Broncos Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Betting Trends, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 6 Thursday Night Football - October 12

NFL action on Thursday includes the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Denver Broncos.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Chiefs vs Broncos Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chiefs win (86.1%)

Chiefs vs Broncos Point Spread

The Chiefs are 10.5-point favorites against the Broncos. The Chiefs are -110 to cover the spread, while the Broncos are -110 to cover as a 10.5-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Broncos Over/Under

Chiefs versus Broncos on October 12 has an over/under of 47.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Chiefs vs Broncos Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Chiefs vs. Broncos reveal Kansas City as the favorite (-620) and Denver as the underdog (+460) on the road.

Chiefs vs Broncos Betting Trends

Kansas City's record against the spread is 3-2-0.

The Chiefs have covered every time (1-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Kansas City has had two games (out of five) go over the total this season.

The Broncos have no wins against the spread this season.

This season, four of the Broncos' five games have hit the over.

Chiefs vs Broncos Odds & Spread

Moneyline: KC: (-620) | DEN: (+460)

KC: (-620) | DEN: (+460) Spread: KC: -10.5 (-110) | DEN: +10.5 (-110)

KC: -10.5 (-110) | DEN: +10.5 (-110) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

