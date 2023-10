Best College Football Games Week 7: Odds, Streaming Info, Start Times & more

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks and the No. 7 Washington Huskies square off in one of 18 games on the college football slate in Week 7 that feature a ranked team.

With Week 7 in college football upon us, stay on top of the most current betting odds with our preview below.

Michigan vs. Indiana

Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Indiana Hoosiers at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines Projected Favorite: Michigan (97.44% win probability)

Michigan (97.44% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-33.5)

Michigan (-33.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: FOX

Purdue vs. Ohio State

Matchup: No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Purdue Boilermakers

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Purdue Boilermakers Projected Favorite: Ohio State (92.38% win probability)

Ohio State (92.38% win probability) Spread: Ohio State (-17.5)

Ohio State (-17.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: Peacock

Vanderbilt vs. Georgia

Matchup: No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Favorite: Georgia (97.66% win probability)

Georgia (97.66% win probability) Spread: Georgia (-32.5)

Georgia (-32.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: CBS

Florida State vs. Syracuse

Matchup: Syracuse Orange at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Syracuse Orange at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles Projected Favorite: Florida State (84.89% win probability)

Florida State (84.89% win probability) Spread: Florida State (-18.5)

Florida State (-18.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: ABC

Alabama vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Favorite: Alabama (89.52% win probability)

Alabama (89.52% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-19.5)

Alabama (-19.5) Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: ESPN

Utah vs. Cal

Matchup: California Golden Bears at No. 16 Utah Utes

California Golden Bears at No. 16 Utah Utes Projected Favorite: Utah (85.25% win probability)

Utah (85.25% win probability) Spread: Utah (-10.5)

Utah (-10.5) Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers

Texas A&M Aggies at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Favorite: Tennessee (72.55% win probability)

Tennessee (72.55% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-3)

Tennessee (-3) Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: CBS

Washington vs. Oregon

Matchup: No. 8 Oregon Ducks at No. 7 Washington Huskies

No. 8 Oregon Ducks at No. 7 Washington Huskies Projected Favorite: Washington (65.70% win probability)

Washington (65.70% win probability) Spread: Washington (-3.5)

Washington (-3.5) Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: ABC

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

Matchup: No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma State Cowboys

No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma State Cowboys Projected Favorite: Kansas (73.65% win probability)

Kansas (73.65% win probability) Spread: Kansas (-3)

Kansas (-3) Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Penn State vs. UMass

Matchup: UMass Minutemen at No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions

UMass Minutemen at No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions Projected Favorite: Penn State (99.68% win probability)

Penn State (99.68% win probability) Spread: Penn State (-41.5)

Penn State (-41.5) Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: BTN

Pittsburgh vs. Louisville

Matchup: No. 14 Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers

No. 14 Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers Projected Favorite: Louisville (79.75% win probability)

Louisville (79.75% win probability) Spread: Louisville (-7.5)

Louisville (-7.5) Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: The CW

Washington State vs. Arizona

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at No. 19 Washington State Cougars

Arizona Wildcats at No. 19 Washington State Cougars Projected Favorite: Washington State (79.77% win probability)

Washington State (79.77% win probability) Spread: Washington State (-7.5)

Washington State (-7.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

LSU vs. Auburn

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at No. 22 LSU Tigers

Auburn Tigers at No. 22 LSU Tigers Projected Favorite: LSU (78.39% win probability)

LSU (78.39% win probability) Spread: LSU (-11.5)

LSU (-11.5) Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: ESPN

Notre Dame vs. USC

Matchup: No. 10 USC Trojans at No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 10 USC Trojans at No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Projected Favorite: Notre Dame (68.86% win probability)

Notre Dame (68.86% win probability) Spread: Notre Dame (-3)

Notre Dame (-3) Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: NBC

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: No. 25 Miami Hurricanes at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels

No. 25 Miami Hurricanes at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels Projected Favorite: North Carolina (59.14% win probability)

North Carolina (59.14% win probability) Spread: North Carolina (-2.5)

North Carolina (-2.5) Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: ABC

Kentucky vs. Missouri

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats

Missouri Tigers at No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats Projected Favorite: Kentucky (57.26% win probability)

Kentucky (57.26% win probability) Spread: Kentucky (-2.5)

Kentucky (-2.5) Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: SEC Network

Oregon State vs. UCLA

Matchup: No. 18 UCLA Bruins at No. 15 Oregon State Beavers

No. 18 UCLA Bruins at No. 15 Oregon State Beavers Projected Favorite: Oregon State (63.63% win probability)

Oregon State (63.63% win probability) Spread: Oregon State (-3.5)

Oregon State (-3.5) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: FOX

Duke vs. NC State

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at No. 17 Duke Blue Devils

NC State Wolfpack at No. 17 Duke Blue Devils Projected Favorite: Duke (77.49% win probability)

Duke (77.49% win probability) Spread: Duke (-3)

Duke (-3) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: October 14

October 14 TV Channel: ACC Network

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

