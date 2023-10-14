Notre Dame vs USC Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game
On Saturday in college football, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are playing the USC Trojans.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Notre Dame vs USC Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-134) | USC: (+112)
- Spread: Notre Dame: -2.5 (-118) | USC: +2.5 (-104)
- Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Notre Dame vs USC Betting Trends
- Notre Dame is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.
- Against the spread as 2.5-point or better favorites, Notre Dame is 4-2.
- Out of seven Notre Dame games so far this season, three have gone over the total.
- USC owns two wins against the spread this season.
- There have been five USC games (out of six) that went over the total this year.
Notre Dame vs USC Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Fighting Irish win (69.5%)
Notre Dame vs USC Point Spread
USC is the underdog by 2.5 points against Notre Dame. USC is -118 to cover the spread, and Notre Dame is -104.
Notre Dame vs USC Over/Under
The over/under for Notre Dame-USC on October 14 is 60.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.
Notre Dame vs USC Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for USC-Notre Dame, USC is the underdog at +112, and Notre Dame is -134.
Notre Dame vs. USC Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
|Notre Dame
|34.1
|11
|15.9
|33
|52.4
|1
|7
|USC
|51.8
|1
|27
|83
|67.2
|6
|6
