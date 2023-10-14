Notre Dame vs USC Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

On Saturday in college football, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are playing the USC Trojans.

Notre Dame vs USC Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-134) | USC: (+112)

Notre Dame: (-134) | USC: (+112) Spread: Notre Dame: -2.5 (-118) | USC: +2.5 (-104)

Notre Dame: -2.5 (-118) | USC: +2.5 (-104) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Notre Dame vs USC Betting Trends

Notre Dame is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 2.5-point or better favorites, Notre Dame is 4-2.

Out of seven Notre Dame games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

USC owns two wins against the spread this season.

There have been five USC games (out of six) that went over the total this year.

Notre Dame vs USC Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Fighting Irish win (69.5%)

Notre Dame vs USC Point Spread

USC is the underdog by 2.5 points against Notre Dame. USC is -118 to cover the spread, and Notre Dame is -104.

Notre Dame vs USC Over/Under

The over/under for Notre Dame-USC on October 14 is 60.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Notre Dame vs USC Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for USC-Notre Dame, USC is the underdog at +112, and Notre Dame is -134.

Notre Dame vs. USC Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Notre Dame 34.1 11 15.9 33 52.4 1 7 USC 51.8 1 27 83 67.2 6 6

