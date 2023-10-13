Alabama vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Alabama vs Arkansas Odds & Spread

Alabama: -19.5 (-110) | Arkansas: +19.5 (-110) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Alabama vs Arkansas Betting Trends

Against the spread, Alabama is 4-2-0 this season.

Alabama owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 19.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This year, four of Alabama's six games have hit the over.

Arkansas has won twice against the spread this season.

Arkansas has seen three of its five games go over the point total.

Alabama vs Arkansas Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Crimson Tide win (89.5%)

Alabama vs Arkansas Point Spread

Alabama is favored by 19.5 points versus Arkansas. Alabama is -110 to cover the spread, while Arkansas is -110.

Alabama vs Arkansas Over/Under

The Alabama-Arkansas game on October 14 has been given an over/under of 45.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Alabama vs Arkansas Moneyline

The Alabama vs Arkansas moneyline has Alabama as a -1700 favorite, while Arkansas is a +890 underdog.

Alabama vs. Arkansas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Alabama 31.2 47 15.2 16 52.0 4 6 Arkansas 31.3 44 25.3 75 55.3 4 6

