LSU vs Auburn Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The LSU Tigers will face the Auburn Tigers in college football action on Saturday.

LSU vs Auburn Odds & Spread

Moneyline: LSU: (-480) | Auburn: (+360)

LSU: (-480) | Auburn: (+360) Spread: LSU: -11.5 (-110) | Auburn: +11.5 (-110)

LSU: -11.5 (-110) | Auburn: +11.5 (-110) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

LSU vs Auburn Betting Trends

LSU has won twice against the spread this season.

LSU has no wins ATS (0-1) as an 11.5-point favorite or greater this season.

All five of LSU's games have gone over the point total this season.

Auburn owns two wins against the spread this year.

Auburn has covered every time (1-0) as an 11.5-point or greater underdog this season.

A pair of Auburn five games in 2023 have hit the over.

LSU vs Auburn Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (78.4%)

LSU vs Auburn Point Spread

LSU is a 11.5-point favorite against Auburn. LSU is -110 to cover the spread, and Auburn is -110.

LSU vs Auburn Over/Under

LSU versus Auburn, on October 14, has an over/under of 60.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

LSU vs Auburn Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for LSU vs. Auburn reveal LSU as the favorite (-480) and Auburn as the underdog (+360).

LSU vs. Auburn Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games LSU 44.8 3 32.3 115 59.5 4 6 Auburn 29.6 89 18.2 16 52.5 1 5

