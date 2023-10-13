Georgia vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Georgia: (-10000) | Vanderbilt: (+3000)

Georgia: (-10000) | Vanderbilt: (+3000) Spread: Georgia: -32.5 (-115) | Vanderbilt: +32.5 (-105)

Georgia: -32.5 (-115) | Vanderbilt: +32.5 (-105) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Georgia hasn won once against the spread this year.

Georgia has no wins ATS (0-3) as a 32.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, three of Georgia's six games have gone over the point total.

Vanderbilt has not won a game against the spread this year.

Vanderbilt and its opponent have yet to not hit the over this year.

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (97.7%)

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Point Spread

Georgia is favored by 32.5 points versus Vanderbilt. Georgia is -115 to cover the spread, while Vanderbilt is -105.

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Over/Under

A total of 54.5 points has been set for the Georgia-Vanderbilt game on October 14, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Moneyline

Georgia is a -10000 favorite on the moneyline, while Vanderbilt is a +3000 underdog.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Georgia 40.7 8 13 11 51.8 3 6 Vanderbilt 28.9 28 34 132 54.1 6 7

Bet $5 on Bulldogs vs. Commodores and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Georgia vs. Vanderbilt analysis on FanDuel Research.