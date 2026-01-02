FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jim Sannes

Jim Sannes is a Managing Editor at FanDuel Research, focusing on betting and daily fantasy content for football, baseball, golf, and NASCAR. Sannes co-hosts The Heat Check Fantasy Podcast with Brandon Gdula and hosts The Solo Shot and Covering the Spread podcasts. Sannes is a 14-time nominee for the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's yearly awards and 6-time winner (Best Multi-Sport Podcast for The Heat Check in 2023, 2021, and 2019, Racing Writer of the Year in 2020, Football Writer of the Year in 2018, and Best Baseball Article Online in 2017). Sannes is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and a devout, tortured Wildcats fan.

