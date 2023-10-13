Michigan vs Indiana Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Indiana Hoosiers.

Michigan vs Indiana Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Michigan: (N/A) | Indiana: (N/A)

Michigan: (N/A) | Indiana: (N/A) Spread: Michigan: -33.5 (-112) | Indiana: +33.5 (-108)

Michigan: -33.5 (-112) | Indiana: +33.5 (-108) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Michigan vs Indiana Betting Trends

Michigan has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Michigan has no wins ATS (0-3) as a 33.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Michigan has had two games (out of six) go over the total this year.

Indiana owns two wins against the spread this season.

Indiana has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this season.

Michigan vs Indiana Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wolverines win (97.4%)

Michigan vs Indiana Point Spread

Michigan is favored by 33.5 points over Indiana. Michigan is -112 to cover the spread, with Indiana being -108.

Michigan vs Indiana Over/Under

The over/under for the Michigan versus Indiana matchup on October 14 has been set at 45.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Michigan vs. Indiana Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Michigan 37.3 13 6.7 1 49.0 2 6 Indiana 20.8 123 24.4 47 51.8 2 5

