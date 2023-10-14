Duke vs NC State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Duke Blue Devils and the NC State Wolfpack.

Duke vs NC State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Duke: (-164) | NC State: (+136)

Duke: (-164) | NC State: (+136) Spread: Duke: -3 (-114) | NC State: +3 (-106)

Duke: -3 (-114) | NC State: +3 (-106) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Duke vs NC State Betting Trends

Duke has beaten the spread three times in four games.

Duke has covered every time (2-0) as a 3-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of Duke's four games have gone over the point total.

NC State has posted two wins against the spread this year.

As a 3-point underdog or more, NC State has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

A pair of NC State five games in 2023 have hit the over.

Duke vs NC State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Devils win (77.5%)

Duke vs NC State Point Spread

NC State is listed as an underdog by three points (-106 odds), and Duke, the favorite, is -114 to cover.

Duke vs NC State Over/Under

The over/under for Duke-NC State on October 14 is 44.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Duke vs NC State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Duke vs. NC State reveal Duke as the favorite (-164) and NC State as the underdog (+136).

Duke vs. NC State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Duke 32.6 73 11.2 4 50.0 2 5 NC State 29.2 62 23.5 67 48.9 3 6

