Tennessee vs Texas A&M Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Tennessee vs Texas A&M Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Tennessee Volunteers facing the Texas A&M Aggies.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Tennessee vs Texas A&M Odds & Spread

  All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Tennessee: (-156) | Texas A&M: (+130)
  • Spread: Tennessee: -3 (-115) | Texas A&M: +3 (-105)
  • Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tennessee vs Texas A&M Betting Trends

  • Tennessee is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.
  • For the year, Tennessee is 3-1 as 3-point or better favorites.
  • Two of four Tennessee games have hit the over this season.
  • Texas A&M has four wins in six contests against the spread this year.
  • Texas A&M has played six games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

Tennessee vs Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Volunteers win (72.6%)

Tennessee vs Texas A&M Point Spread

Tennessee is favored by three points over Texas A&M. Tennessee is -115 to cover the spread, with Texas A&M being -105.

Tennessee vs Texas A&M Over/Under

The Tennessee-Texas A&M matchup on October 14 has been given an over/under of 54.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Tennessee vs Texas A&M Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tennessee vs. Texas A&M reveal Tennessee as the favorite (-156) and Texas A&M as the underdog (+130).

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
Tennessee36.25417.81458.035
Texas A&M35.51819.84150.736

Check out even more in-depth Tennessee vs. Texas A&M analysis on FanDuel Research.