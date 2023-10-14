Tennessee vs Texas A&M Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game
The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Tennessee Volunteers facing the Texas A&M Aggies.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NCAA football betting odds.
Tennessee vs Texas A&M Odds & Spread
Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Tennessee: (-156) | Texas A&M: (+130)
- Spread: Tennessee: -3 (-115) | Texas A&M: +3 (-105)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Tennessee vs Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Tennessee is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.
- For the year, Tennessee is 3-1 as 3-point or better favorites.
- Two of four Tennessee games have hit the over this season.
- Texas A&M has four wins in six contests against the spread this year.
- Texas A&M has played six games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.
Tennessee vs Texas A&M Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Volunteers win (72.6%)
Tennessee vs Texas A&M Point Spread
Tennessee is favored by three points over Texas A&M. Tennessee is -115 to cover the spread, with Texas A&M being -105.
Tennessee vs Texas A&M Over/Under
The Tennessee-Texas A&M matchup on October 14 has been given an over/under of 54.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Tennessee vs Texas A&M Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Tennessee vs. Texas A&M reveal Tennessee as the favorite (-156) and Texas A&M as the underdog (+130).
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
|Tennessee
|36.2
|54
|17.8
|14
|58.0
|3
|5
|Texas A&M
|35.5
|18
|19.8
|41
|50.7
|3
|6
Bet $5 on Volunteers vs. Aggies and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!
Check out even more in-depth Tennessee vs. Texas A&M analysis on FanDuel Research.