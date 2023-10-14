Tennessee vs Texas A&M Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Tennessee Volunteers facing the Texas A&M Aggies.

Tennessee vs Texas A&M Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Tennessee: (-156) | Texas A&M: (+130)

Tennessee: (-156) | Texas A&M: (+130) Spread: Tennessee: -3 (-115) | Texas A&M: +3 (-105)

Tennessee: -3 (-115) | Texas A&M: +3 (-105) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tennessee vs Texas A&M Betting Trends

Tennessee is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

For the year, Tennessee is 3-1 as 3-point or better favorites.

Two of four Tennessee games have hit the over this season.

Texas A&M has four wins in six contests against the spread this year.

Texas A&M has played six games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

Tennessee vs Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Volunteers win (72.6%)

Tennessee vs Texas A&M Point Spread

Tennessee is favored by three points over Texas A&M. Tennessee is -115 to cover the spread, with Texas A&M being -105.

Tennessee vs Texas A&M Over/Under

The Tennessee-Texas A&M matchup on October 14 has been given an over/under of 54.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Tennessee vs Texas A&M Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tennessee vs. Texas A&M reveal Tennessee as the favorite (-156) and Texas A&M as the underdog (+130).

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Tennessee 36.2 54 17.8 14 58.0 3 5 Texas A&M 35.5 18 19.8 41 50.7 3 6

